Mariners Prospect Boston Smith’s Future at Catcher Hinges on More Than His Bat

Boston Smith’s bat is getting him noticed. His glove could help decide how often the Mariners will eventually get to use it. It’s something we need to pay attention to between all the home run highlights we’ve been getting ever since he joined the organization. When we talk about a hitting prospect’s future, the conversation usually starts with where they’re going to find at-bats for him. But the positions he can handle help determine where those at-bats come from, and how much offense he needs to continue earning them.

Seattle should give Smith a deliberate, substantial evaluation behind the plate. Catching is valuable and Smith has made his feelings about it clear.

“I love catching,” he told MLB Pipeline, while acknowledging that versatility helps keep him in the lineup. So, he has a preference, and he understands the practical business of getting his name on a lineup card. The Mariners should put the same thought into giving him a path.

The Mariners Need to Learn What Boston Smith Can Handle

A productive hitter who can reliably catch gives a manager options. He can start behind the plate, cover the position when needed and potentially find additional at-bats elsewhere, like DH. The possibilities will be important when Seattle eventually has to put together its best available offense onto a roster.

Move that same hitter permanently to a corner position, and the competition completely changes. More of his value has to come from the bat and the offensive standard gets tougher.

That makes Smith’s catching development a baseball investment worth taking seriously.

We need more than the catcher designation next to Smith’s name. Seattle needs to see consistency behind the plate. His skills will determine whether catching remains a real part of his future.

Available reporting doesn’t give us a complete defensive assessment, so declaring Smith either a liability or a dependable future catcher would be getting ahead of the evidence. The standard should still be clear though. He’s got to have meaningful game repetitions.

Versatility Should Support Smith’s Development

Seattle should make Smith’s catching starts count. Give him regular work with the same pitchers and enough consecutive opportunities to apply what he’s learning. An occasional appearance behind the plate keeps the position on his résumé; but a sustained assignment gives the Mariners something to evaluate.

Then there’s Cal Raleigh. Any discussion of Smith’s future in Seattle needs to account for the catcher already under contract through 2030. The Mariners have made their investment at the position, and Smith’s development should reflect that reality.

That’s why the versatility needs to remain in the picture. Smith finished 2026 with 31 homers and more than 90 walks. His combination of power and patience gives the Mariners a reason to develop several ways to get him into a lineup. If his offense translates, limiting his opportunities to days Raleigh needs a break would leave the Mariners with an awkward fit.

We should want Seattle developing someone who could catch alongside Raleigh and earn at-bats elsewhere. Smith would still have to prove he can handle each assignment, but that would be a much better goal than treating everyday catcher as the only successful outcome.

Becoming trustworthy enough to give Raleigh a day away from catching would provide a concrete role. Adding another playable position could make Smith easier to carry and use throughout a series. The more jobs he can actually perform, the more chances his bat gets to matter.

They should continue giving Smith regular starts behind the plate while allowing him to strengthen his skills at other positions well enough to use it in the majors. If he hits his way to Seattle, we should want him to have as many opportunities as possible.