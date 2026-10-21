Cal Raleigh Defines What the Mariners’ Next Manager Must Fix

Cal Raleigh didn’t name names. But he didn’t need to. While discussing what the Mariners should want from their next manager, Raleigh described a team that allowed small problems to breathe. The mistakes lingered and standards softened. One lapse created room for another until the Mariners no longer had a firm grasp on their identity or how they were supposed to play.

That sounded like a diagnosis of Seattle’s 2026 season.

“Not taking days off. Not just letting one thing slip through the cracks,” Raleigh said, according to MLB.com’s Daniel Kramer.

Cal Raleigh Identified the Mariners’ Real Accountability Problem

The Mariners need more than just a better communicator. Every managerial search produces the same familiar language about communication, collaboration and connecting with players. All of those qualities matter, but we’re well past the point of being impressed by a manager who can hold a meeting and remember everybody’s name.

Seattle needs someone who will confront an issue before it becomes part of the clubhouse furniture. If a player misses a responsibility, it needs to be addressed. Or if preparation has become optional, this needs to be a guy to make it mandatory immediately.

Raleigh was even more direct about that part. “If it hurts somebody’s feelings, then it hurts somebody’s feelings for a day,” he said. That’s great. Raleigh is trying to go out there and win.

This is professional baseball, and the Mariners are trying to rescue a championship window that took years to build. Raleigh, Julio Rodríguez, Logan Gilbert and Bryan Woo are far from prospects learning how the league works. They are established at this point in their careers. This roster entered 2026 carrying legitimate World Series expectations and finished with one of the most disappointing seasons in franchise history.

A team with that much talent shouldn’t spend the season trying to find their identity. Dan Wilson was the manager while those standards slipped, so his departure was understandable. But it’s definitely not all on him. The environment wasn’t demanding enough, and the Mariners rarely looked capable of correcting themselves before another crack appeared.

The next manager inherits that responsibility. He has to establish what Mariners baseball looks like in April and enforce it throughout the season. Identity will need to be more than just a slogan. It has to show up in how this team plays baseball.

There’s also pressure on Jerry Dipoto and the front office. They cannot ask a manager to restore accountability while stripping him of authority. If Seattle wants a strong voice, it must be willing to hear that voice when it challenges a player, a coach or even the organization’s plan.

Raleigh has already made the players’ responsibility clear. They underperformed, and they own that. But accountability doesn’t end at the clubhouse door. The players have to respond, the manager has to set the standard and the front office has to give him enough authority to maintain it.