The Case for the Mariners Being Aggressive This Offseason

The Mariners just finished their follow up from a trip to Game 7 of the American League Championship Series with a 76–86 season, a third-place finish and another managerial change. That should be a warning that this roster cannot survive another half-measured winter.

We are well aware of what patience looks like in Seattle. They have consistently asked an elite rotation to carry a lineup assembled with too many platoons, bounceback projects and projections. They’ve been patiently waiting for every prospect to develop while the major-league club burns through another season of Julio Rodríguez, Cal Raleigh, Logan Gilbert and the rest of a strong rotation. At some point, ownership and the front office have to say enough is enough.

The Mariners should attack the 2026–27 offseason with urgency because their best players are ready, their payroll can handle it and their farm system gives Jerry Dipoto more ways to improve the roster than most executives will have this winter.

Why the Mariners’ Core Is Ready to Win Now

Rodríguez is 25. Raleigh is 29 and Josh Naylor is also 29. All three are signed through at least 2030. That’s the framework of a contender and definitely not the beginning of another rebuild. They have a franchise center fielder, a star catcher and a proven middle-of-the-order first baseman under long-term control. They need to support the core that’s standing in front of them.

Raleigh’s prime deserves more than a lineup full of educated guesses. And we’ve seen what happens when Rodríguez is left to be the offense’s engine. These are the seasons they are supposed to maximize.

A 76-win collapse doesn’t erase the talent that reached the 2025 ALCS. However, it exposes how little margin the organization built around said talent.

The Mariners’ Rotation Makes This Offseason Urgent

Gilbert is projected to earn roughly $15.4 million in his final arbitration season before free agency. George Kirby is under club control through 2028. Bryan Woo and Bryce Miller remain affordable and Kade Anderson has already reached the majors with Ryan Sloan knocking on the door.

It all sounds like security. But in reality, it’s pressure. It’s unlikely that the Mariners will ever again have this entire collection of pitching talent at its current price. More arbitration raises are coming, free agency is right around the corner and innings can’t be stored away for later. Every season the Mariners fail to build a credible offense around this staff is one they can’t get back.

An extension for Gilbert should be the priority. If that fails, they can listen to trade proposals. Pitching depth gives the Mariners options, but it’s not permission to make their major-league roster worse.

Seattle Has the Payroll Space to Add an Impact Hitter

The Mariners are projected to carry a 2027 payroll around $130 million to $136 million before offseason additions. They spent approximately $168 million in 2026. Even if ownership merely maintains its recent spending level, Dipoto should have roughly $30 million to $40 million available.

The likely departures of Randy Arozarena, J.P. Crawford, Taylor Ward and Victor Robles (club option) create openings, but they also strip production and experience from a lineup that already finished 29th in batting average and 27th in OPS. They should spend money on a legitimate everyday hitter. If the best fit requires a long contract, ownership should tolerate getting uncomfortable. Contending teams occasionally have to pay retail.

The Mariners Must Use Their Prospect Depth to Improve the Roster

MLB Pipeline ranks Seattle’s farm system ninth, even after several top prospects reached the majors. Anderson, Michael Arroyo and Lazaro Montes debuted in 2026. Sloan and Felnin Celesten remain premium talents. Boston Smith hit 31 minor-league home runs.

That depth should help the Mariners improve their major-league club. Emerson and Young already look like pieces of Seattle’s next competitive roster. They need to identify where the organization has overlap and use some of it to acquire proven offense with multiple years of control.

Seattle needs conviction this offseason. They need to hire a manager capable of demanding more from the clubhouse. Pursue an extension with Gilbert. Spend the payroll room on a genuine run-producing bat. And use prospect capital selectively if they have the opportunity to land another impact bat.

If they respond to a 76–86 season by preserving every dollar, they will have misunderstood their own roster.