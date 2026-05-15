Mariners’ Quick José Suarez Departure Exposes A Roster Crunch That Is Only Beginning

The Mariners traded left-hander José Suarez to the Athletics for cash on May 14, ending a stay in Seattle that barely had time to become a stay at all. The Mariners had designated Suarez for assignment earlier in the week to clear space for Bryce Miller’s return from the injured list, which pretty much tells the story by itself. Suarez got one appearance, gave them two innings, allowed a run, and was gone before the fit ever had time to become a real conversation.

That isn’t a big organizational loss. Suarez owns a 6.38 ERA in 18 1/3 innings this season between Atlanta and Seattle, and his profile comes with enough red flags to make the quick exit easy to understand. But the timing matters. The Mariners moved on because the pitching staff is starting to run out of extra chairs.

He has missed more bats than usual, with a 26.7 percent strikeout rate and a 13 percent swinging-strike rate, both comfortably above his career norms. It’s why pitchers like Suarez keep getting chances. You can see the outline of the sales pitch from across the room.

But the command has been messy. Suarez has walked 15.6 percent of opposing hitters this season, way above his 9.6 percent career mark.

José Suarez Was The Kind Of Pitcher A Tight Roster Stops Carrying

The Mariners didn’t have room to wait around and see whether Suarez could rediscover the pitcher he looked like a few years ago with the Angels. Back in 2021 and 2022, he gave Anaheim more than 200 innings with a 3.86 ERA and looked like he might settle in as a perfectly useful back-end starter. Then came the shoulder issue in 2023, the ugly results that followed, and the long search to get back to something stable.

The Mariners are getting to the part of the season where every pitching move tugs on something else. Miller is back. José A. Ferrer is on his way back. The six-man rotation idea is sitting in the middle of the roster puzzle and making everything tighter. Seattle is already carrying only seven relievers, and when a team is careful about using its best bullpen arms on back-to-back days, one missing relief spot starts to feel a lot bigger than it looks.

So Suarez became the obvious casualty. He was out of minor league options, which meant the Mariners couldn’t simply tuck him away in Tacoma and revisit the idea later. The Athletics can put him directly on their big league roster and see if there’s something worth salvaging.

The six-man rotation might buy Seattle time, but it doesn’t solve everything. It can protect arms, create breathing room for starters coming back from injuries and delay the harder conversation about who belongs where. But it also shrinks the bullpen. And if the Mariners are already cautious about using their elite relievers on consecutive days, then carrying one fewer bullpen arm changes how games are managed.

Luckily, Bryan Woo and Luis Castillo both topped 100 pitches in their starts against the Astros, helping Seattle limit its bullpen usage.

That is why Suarez’s exit matters more than Suarez himself. It is the first crack in the illusion that Seattle can keep all of its pitching options neatly organized. The Mariners can try to stretch this out. They can use a six-man rotation for a while. But eventually, a decision will need to be made.

The Mariners are entering the part of the season where depth starts turning into meaningful roster decisions. And if Suarez can be claimed, used once, designated, and shipped inside the division before anyone even gets used to seeing him in the uniform, then we should probably not treat the pitching crunch like a future inconvenience.