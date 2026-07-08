Mariners Sign Seattle Native After Guardians DFA and Taiwan League Rumors

The Mariners didn’t go out and land a huge name here. But it’s at least another right-handed bat. Seattle has signed outfielder Stuart Fairchild and assigned him to Triple-A Tacoma, giving the organization another affordable right-handed option with speed, defensive versatility and a little bit of a hometown flavor to spice it up. Fairchild is a Seattle native, a former Seattle Prep standout and a player who already had a brief cup of coffee with the Mariners in 2022.

Fairchild had been with the Guardians before being DFA’d, clearing waivers and electing free agency rather than accepting a minor league assignment. There was also speculation that he could head overseas to Taiwan’s Chinese Professional Baseball League, which would have been a pretty fascinating career pivot given his Taiwanese-American background.

Mariners Turn Stuart Fairchild’s Guardians Exit Into a Homecoming Move

Instead, the Mariners stepped in and brought him back home. We don’t need to blow this up and make Fairchild something he isn’t. He’s a pure depth option. He has bounced around the league for a reason, but teams keep giving him opportunities for a reason too. Since making his MLB debut in 2021, he’s appeared for the Diamondbacks, Mariners, Giants, Reds, Braves and Guardians.

He hasn’t had a ton of opportunities at the major league level this season. In limited appearances with Cleveland, Fairchild had just 19 at-bats and slashed .158/.407/.158 with three hits, three runs, one RBI and two stolen bases. It’s a weird line. The BA looks rough, but the OBP at least tells us he wasn’t giving any plate appearances.

What’s more interesting is what he was doing before that in Triple-A. Fairchild had slashed .289/.417/.479 in Columbus, solid enough to get a call from Cleveland. Seattle is buying the skill set, depth, handedness, and the chance that a player with solid athleticism can help Tacoma now and maybe give the big league club an option if they're in a pinch.

It also helps that he’s not a one-dimensional corner outfielder. He can protect a roster when injuries force the outfield to be rearranged. We have already seen how quickly the Mariners’ outfield depth can get uncomfortable when bodies start going down.

The Mariners’ bigger problem, of course, is still the same. This lineup needs more depth and impact. They’re still banking on Cal Raleigh bouncing back from a slow start, Josh Naylor to pick things up, and Brendan Donovan to add to the lineup if his rehab assignment goes well.