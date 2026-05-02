Mariners Set For Emotional Randy Johnson Celebration That Deepens No. 51 Legacy

The Seattle Mariners will retire Randy Johnson’s No. 51 on Saturday before their game against the Kansas City Royals, and the moment deserves to be treated as more than a ceremonial nod to a Hall of Famer. Seattle is giving permanent space to the chapter of Johnson’s career that turned him from a terrifying talent into one of the most dominant pitchers baseball has ever seen.

Johnson’s legacy has always been a little more complicated than the average retired-number celebration. He entered the Hall of Fame in 2015 as an Arizona Diamondback, and nobody needs to pretend that was some outrageous injustice. Arizona got an all-time version of Johnson, and history remembers that properly. But Seattle didn’t borrow the Big Unit before he became the Big Unit. Seattle watched the transformation happen in real time.

The Mariners had the wildness and the violence. They also had the unfair angles and the flying limbs. They had the version of Johnson that still felt like baseball’s most intimidating science experiment, only the experiment kept getting closer and closer to unstoppable.

Randy Johnson’s Number Retirement Lets Mariners Fans Reclaim The Big Unit’s Origin Story

Johnson spent 10 seasons with the Mariners from 1989 through 1998, going 130-74 with a 3.42 ERA. He threw the first no-hitter in franchise history in 1990. He became one of the defining faces of the 1995 team that helped drag the franchise into a different level of relevance. And by the time Seattle fans were done watching him, it was obvious this was not just a great pitcher passing through. He was part of the foundation.

That is why Saturday’s celebration feels bigger than a nostalgia play. The Mariners’ retired-number history is not exactly overcrowded. When the team decides a number belongs on that wall forever, it’s making a statement about what kind of players shaped the franchise’s identity. Johnson absolutely belongs in that conversation, even if his career later reached another historic peak somewhere else.

Actually, that might be what makes this feel more interesting. This is not a clean, one-uniform legacy. Johnson’s career was too big for that. But the Seattle portion still has its own pulse. It’s the origin story. That version of Johnson deserves to be remembered too.

The number itself adds another layer. No. 51 already became sacred in Seattle because of Ichiro Suzuki, whose own number retirement gave Mariners fans a chance to honor a completely different kind of baseball greatness. Same number. Two completely different baseball languages. Somehow, both feel essential to understanding the Mariners.

Johnson does not shrink No. 51’s meaning. He deepens it. He turns it into something stranger, richer, and more uniquely Seattle. It’s a shared monument to two players who could not have looked more different doing their jobs, yet both became impossible to separate from the franchise’s history.

This weekend can become a lot of things. It can be a ceremony, a highlight reel, a chance for older fans to remember the Kingdome era, and a chance for younger fans to understand why Johnson’s name still lands with such force around this franchise. But the simplest truth is probably the strongest one.

Before Randy Johnson became one of baseball’s all-time monsters, Seattle got to watch him become inevitable.