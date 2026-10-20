Mariners Should Target NPB Triple Crown Winner Before Trading Logan Gilbert

Technically, money is supposed to solve problems. And the Mariners could soon have a chance to use it that way. If the Hanshin Tigers post Teruaki Sato this offseason, Seattle should get involved immediately. The Mariners need to make a serious attempt to sign one of the most dangerous hitters in Japan before entertaining any deal that removes Logan Gilbert from their rotation.

MLB recently listed the Mariners among several potential fits for Sato. To be fair, like the piece says, any team is probably a good fit for Sato. There’s no report of interest from the Mariners, and Sato hasn’t officially been made available. For now, we have a logical connection rather than a developing pursuit.

It’s still a connection worth taking seriously. Sato just won the Triple Crown in Japan’s Central League, slashing .306/.383/.609 with 39 home runs and 106 RBIs. He also collected 40 doubles and scored 100 runs. This came in a league where teams averaged only 3.4 runs per game.

Sato would enter the 2027 season at 28 years old. He has hit at least 20 home runs in all six of his NPB seasons, including 40 in 2025. An anonymous Pacific Rim scout quoted by MLB called him a “big left-handed bat” and expressed confidence that his offense would carry over to the majors.

Nobody can guarantee that translation. Sato struck out 164 times in 614 plate appearances last season, and major-league pitching will attack every hole in his swing. At the same time, have you seen Munetaka Murakami play baseball? The swing and miss may be worth the risk. Sato could offer a chance for the Mariners to be more ambitious.

Teruaki Sato Lets the Mariners Buy Power Without Selling an Ace

Gilbert is the kind of pitcher contenders spend years trying to develop. Seattle already has him. Using him to acquire a hitter would address one weakness by taking a sledgehammer to a strength.

The Mariners’ pitching depth is valuable because it helps them win games. It shouldn’t automatically become currency because the lineup needs repairs.

Sato provides a different route. His acquisition would require a posting fee and what figures to be a substantial multiyear contract. But impact hitters in their primes are expensive. That’s how it works. Seattle can generate more revenue, adjust future payrolls and survive an uncomfortable check. It cannot stroll into free agency and order another Logan Gilbert whenever the rotation needs one.

Even the positional fit is straightforward even if the exact position is not. Sato has extensive experience at third base and in the outfield. He played 125 games at third in 2026 but committed 18 errors there, and MLB’s scout viewed the outfield as his better destination. The Mariners need his bat right now, they can figure out the positional fit later.

Third base is unsettled. Corner outfield needs an everyday threat. DH at-bats can help keep him in the lineup. They could test the defensive fit without touching its plans for Cole Young at second base or Colt Emerson at shortstop. Everybody wins here.

That’s the appeal. Sato wouldn’t require the Mariners to dismantle the rotation, reroute their top middle-infield prospects or pretend another part-time hitter is a cleanup solution.

Seattle’s history with Japanese stars may help open the door, but Ichiro nostalgia will not close the deal. The Mariners will need money, conviction and a clear plan for making Sato central to the next version of their lineup.

If Sato is posted, Jerry Dipoto should be ready. The Mariners need to exhaust the financial path before considering a more painful one.