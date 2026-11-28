If the Mariners are planning to match the Padres for Seiya Suzuki, they probably would need to keep working on it.

Some outlets have identified Seattle, San Diego, Toronto and Philadelphia as the four teams still in the mix for Suzuki. The part that matters most to the Mariners is what a source told the Japanese outlet about San Diego. With comparable money and contract terms on the table, Suzuki would favor the Padres.

We don’t know how much truth there is to that statement, but it’s not something to take lightly. Jerry Dipoto has spent a chunk of this offseason looking for a right-handed bat. He found one to place at third base in Maikel Garcia. And Suzuki is one who hit 26 home runs with an .841 OPS for the Cubs last season. There’s room for him to play right field in Seattle, and the Mariners have a hole in the lineup after Randy Arozarena’s departure. If they’ve come this far in the pursuit, we’d like to see them put an offer in front of Suzuki that makes Seattle a no-brainer.

The reported preference tells us what could happen if the offers are comparable. We still don’t know how San Diego’s bid stacks up against Seattle’s, or whether the Padres are willing to go as far on years as the rest of the market. But it does make the situation worth monitoring.

The Mariners Have a Right Field Job Worth Paying to Fill

The Garcia trade made the Mariners’ plans easier to follow. Garcia takes over at third base, Colt Emerson is likely to take the bulk of the work at shortstop, and Brendan Donovan can spend most of his time in left while spelling the infield when Jason Kanzler needs him there. After that deal, Dipoto told MLB.com that Seattle still had work to do on the position-player side and that another right-handed bat would be ideal.

The Mariners already know what it’s like to make a pitch to Seiya Suzuki and watch him sign somewhere else. When he was coming over from Japan, Jerry Dipoto spent 90 minutes on Zoom with Suzuki and his wife, Airi, according to The Seattle Times.

Ichiro took Suzuki to dinner in Japan. Suzuki signed with the Cubs. Now Seattle has a second shot at him, and a source told Japan’s Sanspo that San Diego is a place where Suzuki and Airi would feel comfortable. That gives the Padres’ reported tiebreaker a little more weight. Seattle has been making its case to this family since before Suzuki played a game in the majors.

Dipoto said at the GM meetings that he’d love to get the Mariners back into the market for players from Asian leagues. Seattle hasn’t had a Japanese player on its roster since Yusei Kikuchi in 2021, and The Seattle Times reported that the club was expected to sit out this winter’s bidding for the three posted NPB players, including Teruaki Sato.

Suzuki, a free agent after five years in Chicago, is where Seattle has shown interest. We’d like to see what that interest looks like when it’s time to put a number on it.

That last part matters with Lazaro Montes. We want to see what his power looks like against major league pitching, too. The Mariners can give him time to earn a job without counting on him to replace Arozarena’s production in April. They also need to account for where Montes and Canzone fit down the road, especially if Suzuki eventually needs more days at DH. That’s a fair concern on a long contract. It’s also a conversation we’d rather have with right field covered for 2027.

The Fifth Year May Be Where Seattle Has to Stretch

The Athletic reported that Suzuki has five-year offers. The report didn’t identify which specific teams made them. Jon Heyman of the New York Post has also reported that Suzuki wants to top the $120 million guarantee the Cubs gave Teruaki Sato. So, we know that’s the benchmark from Suzuki’s side of the table. The fact that it hasn’t come out that the Mariners are no longer interested tells us a lot.

Suzuki turns 33 next August, so a five-year deal would take him through his age-37 season. We’d understand a preference for four years and a bigger annual salary. The Mariners have other work to do, including in a bullpen that lost José A. Ferrer in the Garcia trade.

The more they stay in this bidding contest for Suzuki, the less likely they’ll have resources to hunt for big arms out of the ‘pen. But if a fifth guaranteed year is what gets Suzuki to take the offer with the Mariners, they should be willing to go there. The club would be paying for the difference he can make in the next few seasons, and there’s a whole lot of room for improvement in the lineup right now.

There’s also a cost to walking away. Seattle would still have to find an everyday right-handed bat, and a trade for one could mean giving up young talent after the Mariners already sent three pitchers to Kansas City for Garcia and two arms.

With the collective bargaining agreement set to expire Dec. 1 and a lockout looming, there’s a reason to get Seattle’s strongest offer in front of Suzuki now.