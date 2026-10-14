The Mariners Player Most Likely to Be Traded This Offseason

Whether we like it or not, Logan Gilbert is the most logical trade candidate on the Mariners’ roster. He also might be the player the team can least afford to trade. He’s entering his final year of club control after throwing 165 innings with a 3.71 ERA in 2026. He earned $10.9 million and is projected to receive roughly $15.4 million through arbitration. The Mariners have reportedly approached him about an extension, but no deal has materialized.

The Mariners can either sign Gilbert, trade him or carry the situation into another season and hope it sorts itself out. If they go with the latter, that’s how a front office loses control of the decision. If the Mariners cannot find common ground on an extension, they need to find out exactly what one year of a frontline starter can buy.

Logan Gilbert is the Mariners’ best chance to land an impact hitter

The Mariners are not going to pry away a young, controllable middle-of-the-order hitter with spare relievers and prospects another organization may have already passed on. Impact bats acquire a big return right now. And that’s why Gilbert’s name is in the conversation.

He has made two All-Star teams, he generally stays healthy, handles a legitimate workload and has built a track record contenders will trust in the postseason. Seattle would be offering a starter with certainty in a market where dependable starters are expensive.

That gives Jerry Dipoto and Justin Hollander a powerful trade chip. But it doesn’t guarantee them the exact bat they’re looking for. And that’s where we need to begin to draw the line.

Gilbert having enormous value doesn’t mean trading him will immediately improve the Mariners. A package headlined by prospects, upside or a bunch of maybes would leave Seattle weaker heading into the 2027 season. This roster needs an established hitter who can occupy an everyday position and change the shape of the lineup immediately. If that player is unavailable, Gilbert should stay.

Seattle finally has enough pitching to consider the uncomfortable move

The rotation could possibly survive a Gilbert trade on paper. George Kirby and Bryan Woo remain under club control beyond 2027. Bryce Miller is still part of the picture. Kade Anderson reached the majors in 2026 and is expected to pursue a full big-league workload next season. And Ryan Sloan should enter camp close enough to provide another option later in the season.

However, Anderson’s arrival doesn’t make him a ready-made replacement. Sloan has yet to pitch in the majors. Miller has dealt with injuries and had ups and downs the last two seasons.

Seattle can absorb Gilbert’s departure better than most clubs could. “Better than most” still may not be enough.

Gilbert’s projected arbitration raise is also relevant, but it shouldn’t drive the decision. Moving approximately $15.4 million off the books only matters if Seattle uses the flexibility aggressively. It would be hard to sell the 2027 with a trade built around financial relief.

The baseball argument requires a major-league hitter with multiple seasons of control. It should be a corner outfielder or infielder, everyday role, real damage and certainly not a platoon option.

Extension first, blockbuster second

The Mariners’ first call should still be to Gilbert and his representatives. Frontline starters are difficult to replace, and Seattle already knows Gilbert can handle the workload. Give the extension another serious push.

If the gap cannot be closed, then the Mariners should shop him with a hard price. Gilbert is the Mariners player most likely to be traded because his contract, value and Seattle’s pitching inventory all point in that direction.

He is also the player whose departure would reveal exactly how serious this organization is about fixing the lineup.