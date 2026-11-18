We’ll have plenty of time to worry about Stephen Nogosek’s spring impact. The first thing we should keep an eye on in Peoria is how often he can get to strike one on the first pitch. Then, what does he do when he gets there?

The Mariners agreed to a minor league deal with the former Mets right-hander that includes an invitation to big league spring training, according to Ari Alexander of 7News. Nogosek spent 2026 in the Mexican League, and the invite gives him a chance to pitch his way back to the majors.

Nogosek gave up 10 home runs in 47 2/3 innings with the Mets from 2022 through 2023. He had 1.89 homers per nine innings, and those two seasons account for most of his major league work. Then, in 2025, he walked 25 of the 251 hitters he faced at Triple-A Omaha. He struck out 60, which helps explain why a team would want a closer look. He also gave up eight homers in 57 1/3 innings there.

Stephen Nogosek Faces a Tough Road to the Mariners Opening Day Bullpen

Nogosek put up a 3.69 ERA in 46 appearances for Diablos Rojos this year. He struck out 63, walked nine and gave up five home runs. And if you go back to the 2024–25 winter season, there’s another stretch where he kept the walks down. He struck out 36 and walked five in 32 1/3 innings for Tomateros de Culiacán, where he led the Mexican Pacific League with 18 saves. Omaha was the stop in between, and that’s where the walks piled up. The Mariners are likely to be curious if the control he showed in Mexico holds up against big leaguers.

Heading into 2026, the Mariners non-roster list included 15 pitchers. Six had already pitched in the majors. Dane Dunning and Randy Dobnak brought experience as starters. Michael Rucker, Casey Lawrence, Guillo Zuñiga and Austin Kitchen had big league innings of their own. All six missed the Opening Day roster. Dunning, Dobnak and Lawrence were on Tacoma’s roster in April, which tells you something about what Seattle gets out of these invites even when the clubhouse in Peoria starts to empty.

There’s a reason the Mariners keep bringing in so many arms. By the time they need a fresh reliever in May, the first question is often who’s rested in Tacoma. You want a few decent answers to that question. Nogosek has worked as a closer in winter ball and made five short starts for Omaha. Seattle can take a longer look at him in Triple-A and see if the control he showed with Diablos Rojos holds up over a couple of months. If he’s still getting strikeouts and keeping runners off base when the first call comes, he’ll have made a much better case than he could in Cactus League play.

We’d still like to see the Mariners give Jason Kanzler another arm he can trust. Seattle made two trades last winter for pitchers who opened the season in the big leagues, Cooper Criswell and José A. Ferrer. Nogosek gives the Mariners somebody worth following in Peoria. We’re still waiting to see who they bring in for high leverage.