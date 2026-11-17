Adrián Morejón turned down the Padres’ $23.15 million qualifying offer, and the Mariners know what comes with signing him now. They would give up draft capital on top of whatever it takes to land one of the best relievers on the market.

Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports that Seattle is looking for at least two relievers it can trust in tight games, ideally pitchers who miss bats and limit walks. That trims the free agent market for bullpen arms quite a bit. Two relievers are easy to sign. Two you’d hand a one-run lead with the other team’s best hitters coming up are expensive.

Morejón would take care of one of those jobs immediately. The Padres left-hander has put up a 2.58 ERA with 248 strikeouts in 223 1/3 innings over the past three seasons. Even with Gabe Speier and José A. Ferrer already in the bullpen, adding a lefty with Morejón’s track record makes plenty of sense.

Divish has Morejón getting at least four years at $15 million to $18 million a season. So let’s say the Mariners pay it. They’re giving up a draft pick, too, and they still need somebody they trust to get through the inning before Morejón takes the ball. And we’re still waiting on a bat, remember? We’d love to see Morejón in Seattle. But we also like to see what the lineup looks like after the Mariners spend that much on one inning.

The Mariners Need Two Relievers They Can Trust Before Muñoz

Seattle’s bullpen finished 22nd in the majors with a 4.46 ERA in 2026, and we saw how quickly the options thinned out behind Andrés Muñoz. Matt Brash was excellent when healthy. That shouldn’t surprise anyone. He allowed one earned run in 16 2/3 innings. But that was his entire season. He missed all of 2024 after Tommy John surgery, then landed on the IL twice in 2026 with a right lat strain. We know what Brash can give the Mariners when he’s healthy. After two of the last three seasons yielded limited appearances, Seattle has to build a bullpen that can hold up while he’s out.

Eduard Bazardo and Ferrer each made 73 appearances. Bazardo’s ERA climbed from 2.52 to 4.01, and he gave up 13 home runs in 67 1/3 innings. Ferrer finished with a 4.18 ERA and struck out 54 of the 295 batters he faced. Both can help Jason Kanzler, but those numbers make it easy to see why Seattle wants more swing-and-miss. Bazardo’s home-run spike made him a riskier choice to protect a narrow lead, but the Mariners didn’t have many options.

We saw how far down the depth chart Seattle had to go in a series against Baltimore. With Muñoz and Brash both unavailable, rookie Nick Davila picked up his first career save in extra innings after being recalled from Tacoma an hour before first pitch. The fact that Seattle needed him that quickly tells us why the second setup signing is a real need.

The M’s should definitely shop for a pair of setup men. Bryan Abreu is worth the conversation. The Mariners know him well from seeing him plenty in Houston. His struggles last season were also flagged. Seattle would need a good read on him, and more than likely, a good price.

Alex Vesia offers another way into the market. Divish points to his sustained strikeout rate, and there’s value in getting another lefty.

That approach still calls for legit spending. Detroit committed $11.5 million for one year to Emilio Pagán and Atlanta gave Evan Phillips three years and $35 million. The second tier is also expensive. But it’s fair to say we’d rather see Seattle pay a fair price for innings it can count on than save a few million.

If paying Morejón at the top of the market means settling for a rebound candidate in the other setup job or scaling back the search for a lineup upgrade, they might want to pass. They need another hitter. Give Kanzler a deeper pen, sure. But he needs a lineup that can spot their arms a good lead every once in a while too.

Let’s say the price comes down, or the Mariners can fund all three moves, that changes the conversation. At his projected salary, we’d put the first dollars toward two trustworthy setup arms and leave ourselves enough room to get serious about a bat.