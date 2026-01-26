The Seattle Mariners have had an exhaustive offseason, as they continue to try to fill holes at second and third base. In these weeks of searching, one name kept coming up as a top trade priority: St. Louis Cardinals infielder Brendan Donovan. Despite much speculation that a transaction between the two would have already taken place, the situation remains stagnant.

Donovan, 29, has played for four MLB seasons and has a career .282 batting average with 40 home runs and 202 RBIs in 481 games through the end of the 2025 season. Last year specifically, he hit .287 with 10 home runs and 50 RBIs.

He can play multiple positions and became the first National League winner of the Utility Player Gold Glove in his rookie year. He's a perfect fit to balance out the M's power-laden lineup, providing a lot of contact and defensive versatility. However, the teams are far apart in their negotiations, with stories having leaked that the Cardinals covet one of Seattle's starting pitchers.

After the agonizing process of trying to piece together a deal with the Cards for Donovan, it might be better to just wait and try to acquire the infielder later in the season. As the Redbirds continue their rebuilding process, they aren't expected to contend in 2026. By July, the left-handed hitter's trade value will have dropped, as he inches closer to the end of his contract.

Why the Mariners should step back

Sep 23, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; St. Louis Cardinals second baseman Brendan Donovan (33) throws to first for an out against the San Francisco Giants during the eighth inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Eakin Howard-Imagn Images | Eakin Howard-Imagn Images

The Mariners and Cardinals see Donovan as a little different in terms of exchange rate. At least for now, the M's may be better off finding a stopgap or using one of their up-and-coming players at the position.

With a standout group of hitters and a talented, homegrown rotation, the team can get through (at least) the All-Star break before making any tough decisions. The 'wait-and-see' approach is better than being rooked into making a bad move, and new St. Louis general manager Chaim Bloom is already showing he's an astute chess player.

Colt Emerson, Seattle's top prospect, is a shortstop by trade, but can also play at the keystone and the hot corner. Considered a can't-miss star, having a spot for him may turn out to be a blessing in disguise. If the kid plays up to his press clippings, he could eliminate the need to make any kind of trade at all.

