Bryce Miller’s Rehab Progress Faces Another Important Test In Everett For Mariners

Bryce Miller’s first rehab line at Tacoma was one that can fool people into watching the wrong thing. 1 2/3 innings, three runs, four hits, one walk. On paper, it looked ugly. In reality, the most important part of that outing was that he looked healthy and the Mariners finally got their first real checkpoint in a return process that has been hanging over this rotation.

Next stop. Everett. What matters now is whether the build continues the way it’s supposed to. Miller is scheduled to make his next rehab appearance for the AquaSox on Friday, April 24, with first pitch set for 7:05 p.m. at Everett Memorial Stadium, and the plan is for him to stretch to roughly three innings or about forty-five pitches.

Bryce Miller’s Velocity Jump Was More Important Than His Tacoma Stat Line

The Mariners will be looking for progression in this next start. In Tacoma, Miller’s four-seam fastball averaged 97.1 mph and topped out at 98.7, which is a loud number for a pitcher making his first competitive appearance since February 26. He also mixed in a deep menu of pitches, including a reworked slider grip, while trying to get his body and rhythm back under the pitch clock.

So the important thing to watch in Everett is not the stat line. It’s whether he looks stronger, more settled, and more like himself.

The real value of this outing will be in the details. The Mariners need to see Miller carry his velocity deeper into the appearance, move through three innings without looking restricted, and show a sharper feel overall command. That is what would make this feel like more than just another rehab date on the calendar.

And to be fair, the Mariners have not exactly been scrambling to survive without him. Emerson Hancock has given them real value. He’s looked far more like a legitimate rotation piece than a temporary placeholder, which has helped keep this from feeling like an urgent emergency. But that’s also why Miller’s return is so interesting.

His start in Everett is worth paying attention to, even if it comes in a minor league park and even if the box score ends up looking weird again. Rehab starts are checkpoints. The Mariners already got the first encouraging sign when Miller showed he could let the ball go with real conviction again. Now they need to see that the build is holding and that the body is responding.