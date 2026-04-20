Kade Anderson Keeps Backing Up Mariners Prospect Hype With A Sharp Double-A Start

There is always a little danger in falling too hard for a pitching prospect at the beginning of the season. We know how this goes. A few dominant outings and the buzz starts humming. Suddenly everybody is talking themselves into a fast-track future before the weather has even warmed up.

But Kade Anderson’s start feels a little different. He continues to stack real evidence. He opened his pro career with 11 straight scoreless innings, then followed that by allowing just one run over five innings Friday for Double-A Arkansas. Through 14 innings, he owns a 0.64 ERA, an 0.86 WHIP, and a 22-to-4 strikeout-to-walk ratio. Anderons is backing up every bit of the hype the Mariners bought into when they took him with the No. 3 pick.

Kade Anderson was unreal in his second professional start. Everything was working for him. Final line: 5IP, 0H, 0R, 2BB, 11K, 70 pitches, 48 strikes, 14 whiffs. pic.twitter.com/xPIlaJBwwY — Mariners Minors (@MiLBMariners) April 11, 2026

Kade Anderson Keeps Putting Mariners Prospect Hype On Solid Ground

Kade Anderson looks like exactly what the Mariners hoped they were getting. At 21, he’s already handling Double-A with the kind of comfort that stands out this early. Even in Friday’s outing, when Tulsa finally pushed a run across against him, Anderson answered by striking out four of the last five hitters he faced. He generated 12 swinging strikes in that start after piling up 18 in the one before it, including an 11-strikeout, five-hitless-inning performance against Wichita. That is the kind of start that grabs attention, but more importantly, it’s the kind that suggests his stuff is already making hitters genuinely uncomfortable.

The Mariners have built so much of their identity around pitching development that every new arm gets measured against the machine. Sometimes that can be unfair. Not every talented prospect needs to become the next great Seattle success story by default. But Anderson is making it awfully hard not to think in those terms already. He came into pro ball with real pedigree after a huge 2025 season at LSU, where he posted a 3.18 ERA with 180 strikeouts in 119 innings, then capped his college career by throwing a complete-game shutout in Game 1 of the Men’s College World Series finals and earning Most Outstanding Player honors as LSU won the title.

So when we see this kind of start, it doesn’t feel random. It feels like the same pitcher who already proved he could handle pressure when the lights got brighter.

We still don’t think this means the road ahead will stay clean. There will be bumps along the way. But that is almost what makes this more exciting. Anderson doesn’t need exaggerated hype. Instead, he’s giving the Mariners confirmation.