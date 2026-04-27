Mariners Turn Casey Legumina DFA Into Intriguing Reunion With Former Draft Pick

When the Mariners moved Casey Legumina to the Rays, the first reaction was pretty simple: of course it was Tampa Bay. When the Rays get involved with a live arm, every fanbase immediately wonders what they have up their sleeve. Legumina had just been designated for assignment by Seattle, so this wasn’t a huge deal. Still, sending any pitcher with even a sliver of intrigue to Tampa Bay always feels like handing a mystery box to the one organization that knows exactly where the hidden compartment is.

Now we know what the Mariners got back. And honestly, it makes the whole thing a lot more interesting.

Seattle reacquired right-hander Ty Cummings from the Rays, turning the Legumina move into a reunion with a pitcher the organization already knew well. Cummings was Seattle’s seventh-round pick in the 2023 MLB Draft, then became the player to be named later sent to Tampa Bay in the Randy Arozarena trade. Less than two years later, he’s back in the Mariners’ system and assigned to Double-A Arkansas.

Mariners Reacquire Ty Cummings In Underrated Casey Legumina Trade Payoff

That is the kind of full-circle roster wrinkle that feels small on the surface but gets more fascinating the longer we stare at it. Cummings has spent the last year growing into a versatile sinker-slider pitcher, a profile Seattle has had plenty of success refining.

The Randy Arozarena trade tree just added a new branch



The Rays traded away RHP Ty Cummings, the PTBNL in the Randy trade...BACK to Seattle for RHP Casey Legumina



Legumina has a 4.63 ERA & 1.54 WHIP through 8 appearances & 11.2 IP this season pic.twitter.com/5My9f6WIRK — SleeperRays (@SleeperRays) April 24, 2026

The numbers make the reunion easier to like. Cummings had opened 2026 with a 1.69 ERA over 5 1/3 innings for Double-A Montgomery before the trade. Last season, he split time between Montgomery and Triple-A Durham and logged a 3.29 ERA over 123 innings. So we aren’t talking about a pitcher who disappeared after leaving the Mariners’ system.

He also has experience as a starter, but his college background at Campbell included high-leverage relief work, too. He finished his college career with nine saves and ranked among the program’s most-used arms. Pair that durability with a low-slot delivery, velocity that has been living in the mid-90s and can touch higher, and a sinker-slider foundation, and it’s easy to see why Seattle would want another look.

In a weird way, the Mariners basically let the Rays borrow one of their draft picks, run him through the Tampa Bay pitching lab for a season, and then return him with a little more polish. That is probably too tidy to say, but it’s also the kind of spin we are allowed to enjoy this early in the game.

For the Mariners, the bigger point is that this trade now feels less like a minor roster discard and more like a targeted reset. Legumina had become expendable. Cummings fits a developmental lane. Seattle gets another arm for Arkansas with a starter-reliever background, some deception, and a pitch mix that can be shaped into something useful. That’s not nothing.