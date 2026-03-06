Mariners Get Reassuring Bryce Miller Injury Update at Spring Training

The Mariners do not need Bryce Miller grinding through discomfort in early March just to prove everything is fine. That is the biggest takeaway from this update, and honestly, it should leave Mariners fans feeling better, not worse.

Any Bryce Miller injury note is going to set off alarms after the year he just had. He only made 18 regular-season starts in 2025, posted a 5.68 ERA over 90 1/3 innings, and spent two separate stints on the injured list with right elbow inflammation before returning to pitch much better late, including a 2.51 ERA over 14 1/3 postseason innings. That context matters, because nobody in Seattle is reading “Miller dealing with soreness” and reacting with total calm anymore.

Mariners Expect Bryce Miller Back Soon After Early Spring Oblique Issue

But this specific update sounds a lot more manageable than scary. Shannon Drayer’s framing is basically the exact tone the Mariners should want right now: if this were elbow or shoulder soreness, the concern level would be very different. Instead, this is an oblique issue where imaging showed inflammation, not a Grade 1, 2, or 3 tear, and that distinction is huge. Oblique problems can absolutely be annoying, but this does not sound like the kind of diagnosis that should send the whole rotation conversation into a spiral.

Bryce Miller playing catch again today. pic.twitter.com/hLsvXQzFlE — Ryan Divish (@RyanDivish) March 4, 2026

More importantly, Seattle is treating it like a team that learned something from last season.

Miller received a PRP injection after the issue showed up during his first Cactus League outing, and the club shut him down briefly before letting him resume light throwing. Drayer said he is now playing catch every day and even did slow, dry mound work without a baseball. And frankly, that is the correct play.

The temptation in March is always to obsess over Opening Day status like it’s a sacred checkpoint. But it’s really not. If Miller is fully ready, great. If he needs to miss one start, maybe two, also fine. There’s a decent chance he is on the Opening Day roster anyway, especially if he slots toward the back of the rotation with off days buying the Mariners some extra time. That should be the organization’s mindset. Start him when he is one hundred percent, not when the calendar gets annoying.

The good news here is not that Miller is magically all clear. It is that nothing about this sounds like a lingering disaster waiting to happen.

Just a week ago, MLB.com reported Miller had entered camp healthy and was even touching 98.3 mph in throwing sessions after finding an offseason solution to manage the bone spurs still in his elbow. So the broader picture still looks intact. The Mariners are dealing with the kind of spring nuisance that becomes dangerous only if a team gets impatient.

Seattle seems determined not to make that mistake. And that alone makes this Bryce Miller update genuinely encouraging.



