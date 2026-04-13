Former Mariners Veteran First Baseman Refuses To Retire After Surprise Mexican League Contract

We all know the vibe here. When a former Mariners deadline pickup who is now in his forties signs with the Tijuana Toros, this usually is not about a dramatic road back to the majors. It is more like a guy glancing at the calendar, glancing at his birth certificate, and saying, “Yeah, we’ve still got a few innings left.” Justin Turner has signed with the Toros de Tijuana of the Mexican League after hitting free agency following the Cubs’ decision to decline his 2026 mutual option.

Seriously, good for him. Turner will always be one of those very specific Seattle baseball memories. He wasn’t in Seattle for long, but he arrived at a moment when the Mariners were trying to patch together a postseason push and add a real veteran presence to a lineup that too often looked like it needed another adult in the room. Seattle acquired him from the Blue Jays on July 29, 2024, in exchange for outfield prospect RJ Schreck, with cash considerations included in the deal.

Source confirms Justin Turner has signed to play with Tijuana Toros in Mexican League. 🇲🇽 #Dodgers Teammates used to refer to JT as "Rojo Chingon” pic.twitter.com/RWDHvyFQ6g — David Vassegh (@THEREAL_DV) April 11, 2026

Former Mariners Deadline Addition Justin Turner Signs With Tijuana Toros In Mexican League

That version of Turner was easy to understand. He definitely wasn’t prime Dodgers Justin Turner and nobody was going to pretend otherwise. But he was still the kind of hitter who could occasionally remind everyone that old-man strength is one of baseball’s most reliable genres. In 48 games with Seattle, he hit .264/.363/.403 with five home runs and 24 RBI, and one of the bigger early moments came when he launched a grand slam in his first home game at T-Mobile Park on August 2, 2024.

Justin Turner GRAND SLAM puts the Mariners up 8 on the Phillies 😳



(via @Mariners)pic.twitter.com/y59kwAlZf0 — B/R Walk-Off (@BRWalkoff) August 3, 2024

Turner signing with the Toros lands with some respect. At some point the baseball world is allowed to ask whether the rocking chair is calling. But we can respect that some guys just don’t have that off switch. Turner very clearly still wants the competition badly enough to go find it. It was reported back in November that he planned to keep playing in 2026, so this is not a baseball midlife crisis coming out of nowhere. He told us where his head was months ago.

It’s also probably fair to say the major league chapter looks finished, or at least very close to it. That’s inference, not an official declaration. But when a longtime big leaguer with Turner’s résumé ends up in the Mexican League in mid-April, we are usually looking at the next phase of the career. Still, there are worse ways to go than being a respected veteran presence in a league that is going to appreciate exactly who he is. The Toros are getting a recognizable name, a legitimate baseball lifer, and probably a guy who will make every younger hitter in that clubhouse a little smarter.

Some guys retire, and some guys apparently need one more excuse to keep dirt on the uniform.