Seattle Cannot Afford To Squander This Gift From A Banged-Up Astros Team

The timing almost feels rude. The Mariners are heading into this series against Houston looking like a team that has not found much joy anywhere lately. 4-9, fresh off a sweep in Texas that felt every bit as ugly as it looked, and the offense has gotten so quiet that a hard-hit ball almost feels unexpected. Seattle scored three runs in the entire Rangers series, dropped five straight, and keeps carrying itself like a lineup still waiting to wake up.

Seattle doesn’t get to act like everything is fine and they just need a lucky break. They are full of their own issues too. Victor Robles just hit the injured list with a right pectoral strain, Bryce Miller started the season on the IL with a left oblique issue, and J.P. Crawford just got back from his shoulder issue. The Mariners are still trying to get parts of the roster settled.

A Wounded Astros Roster Just Raised The Stakes For Seattle

However, Houston is walking into this series in much worse shape. The Astros just got swept by the Rockies and now arrive in Seattle with fresh injury concerns stacked on top of the older ones. Hunter Brown is already on the injured list with a right shoulder strain after opening the season as Houston’s best starter. Cristian Javier left Wednesday’s game with right shoulder tightness after only one inning, and Jake Meyers exited that same game with lower back tightness that looked serious enough to send him back to Houston for imaging.

And that’s not all for the Astros. Josh Hader remains on the IL with left biceps tendinitis. Nate Pearson is still working back from elbow trouble. Bennett Sousa is also on the shelf, while Zach Dezenzo is dealing with elbow soreness. Houston has already been talking about patching together a six-man rotation during a 13-game stretch without a day off, which sounds manageable until you remember the Astros are suddenly pulling starters out after one inning and reaching for depth arms.

The Mariners do not need to be flawless in this series. But they do need to show signs of life. A wounded Astros roster coming off four straight losses is not the time for Seattle’s lineup to keep doing this moody art-film version of offense where nothing happens for two hours and then the final score acts like some huge surprise.

If the Mariners are serious about stopping this season from tilting into something darker before, this is where it has to start. Houston is still dangerous because you just can’t sleep on them, and nobody should confuse “injured” with “harmless.” But if Seattle lets this version of the Astros come into town and control the series anyway, then the questions get a lot more uncomfortable. At some point, a team cannot keep asking for patience while failing to capitalize on the breaks sitting right in front of it. This one is undoubtedly a break. The Mariners need to treat it like one.