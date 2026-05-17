Dan Wilson’s Fiery Ejection Gave the Mariners Something They Needed in Ugly Padres Loss

Dan Wilson getting ejected was not the story of the Mariners’ 7-4 loss to the Padres. But he had every reason to be angry. Wilson got run in the fourth inning after arguing two check-swing calls while Logan Gilbert was trying to survive a messy inning. The frustration was easy to understand. The calls helped extend the damage, and the game was beginning to tilt hard toward San Diego. Still, this was not a loss Seattle could pin on the umpires. The Mariners had already created enough trouble on their own.

Gilbert had already put himself in danger, and the Padres were too good to let that inning slide. His command put him in trouble first, and the lineup spent too much of the night trying to recover from it. But Wilson picking that spot to push back mattered because of who was on the mound and how quickly the game was slipping away.

He was tossed by first-base umpire Chad Fairchild after voicing his frustration over a pair of check-swing calls that went against the Mariners during a brutal fourth inning for Gilbert. The first came against Miguel Andujar in a 1-2 count, keeping the at-bat alive before Andujar eventually chopped into an RBI forceout. The second came against Ramón Laureano, also in a 1-2 count, after the inning had already gotten away from Seattle. Wilson kept chirping from the top step, Fairchild had heard enough, and the Mariners manager was gone.

That is not exactly peak Lou Piniella theater. But for Wilson, one of the calmest personalities in the sport, it mattered.

Dan Wilson has been ejected from this game.



It appeared he had issue with first-base umpire Chad Fairchild about a check-swing call that went Miguel Andujar’s way, before his RBI forceout.



There was then another close one vs. Ramón Laureano that prompted him from the dugout. pic.twitter.com/qBJrm0wPk8 — Daniel Kramer (@DKramer_) May 17, 2026

Dan Wilson Backed Logan Gilbert Without Excusing the Bigger Mariners Problem

He saw his ace fighting through a bad inning. He saw the game slipping. So he did what managers are supposed to do in that spot. He took the argument and absorbed the ejection. He made sure the frustration was not just sitting on Gilbert’s shoulders.

Gilbert still owns his outing. There’s no way around that. Before Andujar’s at-bat and Nick Castellanos’ three-run homer, Gilbert had already walked Manny Machado and Gavin Sheets back-to-back. Pitching coach Pete Woodworth came out for a mound visit, and then Xander Bogaerts singled to load the bases. The check-swing call mattered, sure, but the inning had already been invited into dangerous territory.

Gilbert knew it, too. After the game, he didn’t hide behind the calls or the home runs. He pointed straight at the walks, saying those were the worst part of the inning. That’s the right answer from a pitcher who understands how quickly a mistake can turn into a mess when free baserunners are already standing around waiting to score.

Gilbert did not need someone to explain away three Padres home runs, seven earned runs, or a start that ended with Rodolfo Durán taking him deep in the seventh. He can handle the truth of a bad afternoon.

But even grown-ups need their manager to have their back sometimes. That’s especially true in a game like this, where Seattle already felt like it was playing uphill. The Mariners had already been second-guessed for Friday’s platoon decisions after Wilson removed Luke Raley and Dominic Canzone, only for those lineup spots to come back around later against a right-handed reliever. By Saturday, the frustration was no longer tied to just those moves. It had started to feel like the whole weekend was pressing on the same bruise.

Saturday’s loss was ugly. Gilbert has to be better. The offense still spent too much of the game trying to climb out of a hole. The Mariners still have to stop letting close, frustrating games turn into familiar talking points.

But Wilson’s ejection was the right kind of frustration.