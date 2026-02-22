The Mariners are set to face the Cincinnati Reds in their first road game of the Spring

The Seattle Mariners will face the Cincinnati Reds in an MLB Spring Training game today (Saturday, February 22) at Goodyear Ballpark. It will be the first exhibition road game of 2026. The game is not being aired as part of the 16-game Mariners.TV broadcast schedule, but local fans can still tune in to the franchise's flagship, Seattle Sports 710 AM, for all the M's action.

Right-hander Randy Dobnak will start for Seattle, while Cincinnati will send right-hander Jose Franco to the hill. Currently scheduled to pitch for the Mariners are lefties Jhonathan Diaz and Robinson Ortiz, along with right-handers Casey Legumina, Ryan Loutos, Cole Wilcox, and Domingo Gonzalez. The first pitch is scheduled for 12:05 p.m. Pacific Time.

The Mariners (1-1 this Spring) will look to gain a victory while truly evaluating talent. Dan Wilson's team fell to the Mets, 10-5, on Friday, but did get a grand slam and a double from early hot hitter Miles Mastrobuoni. Meanwhile, Cincy was defeated in its opening game of Spring Training by its in-state rivals, the Cleveland Indians, by a score of 4-2. Outfielder Will Benson hit a two-run homer to account for all the Reds' offense.

There will be tough competition for the Mariners' Bench

Feb 20, 2026; Peoria, Arizona, USA; Seattle Mariners shortstop J.P. Crawford (3) jogs to the dugout in the first inning against the San Diego Padres during a Spring Training game at Peoria Sports Complex.

As mentioned, the Mariners' best hitter through the first two games has been Miles Mastrobuoni, who will have to scratch and claw his way to a roster spot. Realistically, he could continue on this red-hot pace and still somehow be frozen out when Opening Day rolls around. But that's only because of the incredible amount of options the team currently has.

Veterans like Mastrobuoni, Rob Refsnyder, and Patrick Wisdom were all signed to deals and immediately became non-roster invitees to camp. Meanwhile, the prospect pipeline sees future stars like Colt Emerson, Michael Arroyo, Cole Young, and Lazaro Montes all jockeying for position, as well.

Not even the catching situation behind 2025 AL MVP runner-up Cal Raleigh has been settled yet, as the Mariners recently re-signed Mitch Garver to compete with free agent Andrew Knizner for the backup spot.

Playing time and performance typically go hand-in-hand during Spring Training, especially in clutch game conditions. So, a good indicator of who Wilson is targeting for the MLB roster will likely decide who gets the most at-bats as Spring Training progresses. It will be interesting to see who steps forward... and who fades away as the season begins.

