Mariners pitcher Bryce Miller discusses using analytics as he recovers from injury

2025 was a rough year for Seattle Mariners starting pitcher Bryce Miller. The righty struggled with injuries and inconsistency throughout the year, ending with a 4-6 record and 5.68 ERA. In a recent interview with MLB.com, Miller discussed his preparation for the upcoming season and how he's utilized analytics throughout his career with the Mariners. Heading into a year where he must improve his numbers, the study and research will be a major tool in his toolbox.

"It's been something that has really expedited my career, just looking at the numbers," Miller explained. "[At first] I didn't even know what all of it really meant. All I'd look at was velocity and spin rate, and if it looked good, I would think, oh, that looks really good. And that was it."

CLICK FOR MORE: From Afterthought to Ace: Bryan Woo's amazing journey in baseball

"Once I got to pro ball, they're using this everyday and there's apparently a lot of value in it, so let's dig a little deeper... I was in Arizona for a few weeks and kinda studied that stuff. I figured out what was good [and] what wasn't good. It really didn't take too long. After that, I went out and pitched. I still tinker with pitch shapes, trying to improve shapes and action."

Bryce Miller should bounce back in 2026

Aug 31, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Seattle Mariners starting pitcher Bryce Miller (50) delivers a pitch in the first inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-Imagn Images | David Richard-Imagn Images

Miller spent two stints on the IL with right elbow inflammation last year, which hampered his performance. He missed 19 days in May, and then was later shut down in early June for 10 weeks. Now, he's back to full-strength and looking to be more of a contributor in a potential pennant drive.

With a career record of 24-21, with an ERA of 4.01, and he’s recorded 364 strikeouts, Bryce Miller is a proven commodity. He's also a potential workhorse, provided he can stay healthy. In his first three big league seasons, he pitched 131.1 innings in 2023, 180.1 in 2024, and 90.1 in 2025.

The Mariners don't need Miller to be an ace. But at the back end of the rotation, if he has a winning record and throws at least 150 innings? Then Seattle's starting staff will stand among the best in baseball in 2026.

More Seattle Mariners News & Opinions