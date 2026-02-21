MLB Analyst says the Mariners do four big things well in terms of personnel moves

These days, it seems like franchises in Major League Baseball view their player development in a series of steps: They find a solid prospect, make him a big-league star, and he bolts to another team as soon as he hits free agency. At least, that seems to be the case on a lot of occasions in today's era.

But the same cannot be said for the Seattle Mariners, who have shown an uncanny ability that other organizations haven't. One analyst picked up on what makes the team's approach so special; they actually sign their young stars to multi-year extensions.

Aside from drafting, developing, and trades, Seattle sportswriter and broadcaster Mike Salk says that the M's ability to re-sign and retain their homegrown stars is a huge plus. He wrote this week that it's a perfect way for the team to be perennial playoff contenders.

"What the Mariners have done is draft, develop, trade, yes – but then sign their own guys," Salk pointed out. They’re spending significant amounts of money on Julio Rodríguez, on Josh Naylor, on Cal Raleigh, on Luis Castillo, on J.P. Crawford, and on Andrés Muñoz. And I think there’s probably going to be more to come. Logan Gilbert is going to be the next big conversation."

"I don’t know if this is going to win them a World Series. We’ll find out. But I do think that it starts to provide a culture that changes the view of what it means to play for the Seattle Mariners, and hopefully makes that more of a destination where people know, if they are successful, they can get paid and have a long career with a connection to the fans."

The Mariners have produced some of baseball's best

Jul 25, 2025; Anaheim, California, USA; Seattle Mariners center fielder Julio Rodriguez (44) hits a home run during the first inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

The Mariners can boast of developing one of baseball's best all-around players in Julio Rodriguez and ace pitcher Bryan Woo, who won 15 games in 2025. And you'dbe remiss if you don't mention last season's MVP runner-up, Cal Raleigh, who was a third-round pick by the M's in 2018. Both J-Rod and Big Dumper have already signed long-term contract extensions, while Woo won't be eligible for free agency until 2030.

Next in line for the M's are infielders Colt Emerson, Cole Young, and Michae Arroyo. They are joined by power-hitting outfielder-first bseman Lazaro Montes and pitchers Kade Anderson and Ryan Sloan. All of those young stars should be a big part of the Seattle squad for years to come.

