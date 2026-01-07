Well, after years of waiting for the Cade Marlowe experiment to become a well-oiled machine, it officially sprung its final leak in Seattle. The former Mariners' prospect signed on with the Oakland Athletics as a free agent, and now, he's hoping to resurrect some of his his past press clippings in the Bay Area.

Marlowe played college baseball at the University of West Georgia, where he set a school record with 46 stolen bases in his senior year. He was selected by Seattle in the 20th round of the 2019 MLB Draft, and despite making his Major League debut in 2023, he spent a lot of time shuttling back and forth to Triple-A in the following seasons.

Marlowe gave M's fans reasons to believe that he could be a key contributor to the club. He had good speed and was a versatile defensive outfielder, but lacked consistency at the plate. After what felt like an eternity of calling him a prospect, the franchise began to see him as 'just another guy'. And those who were waiting for him to blossom were sadly disappointed.

Marlowe's star stopped shining in Seattle

Mar 18, 2024; Surprise, Arizona, USA; Seattle Mariners outfielder Cade Marlowe catches a deep fly ball against the Texas Rangers during a spring training baseball game at Surprise Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

For Marlowe, his experience with Seattle has been both a professional and emotional roller coaster. Tagged as a promising prospect, especially with his combination of power, speed, and defensive versatility. He made a strong impression during his debut and had standout moments, like a walk-off grand slam against the Angels in 2023.

However, he still has the potential to make an impact in Oakland.

