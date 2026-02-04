MLB analyst discusses whether the Mariners gave up too much for Brendan Donovan

MLB.com writer and analyst Jon Morosi appeared on Seattle Sports' Wyman & Bob on Tuesday to weigh in on the Mariners' acquisition of Brendan Donovan from the St. Louis Cardinals. He addressed what the club gave up in the deal and whether the trade will have the proper return on investment.

“To give up Cijntje and Peete, they’re two good prospects, they really are,” Morosi said. “You might even be a little more uncomfortable giving up Cijntje in the light of the Logan Evans surgery and (him) being out for all of ‘26.”

CLICK FOR MORE:Will 2026 be The Year of J-Rod?

“The Mariners believe they can win the World Series in 2026, and I think you have to ask yourself honestly if you’re the Seattle Mariners, is Williamson good enough to be at third base when the last out of the season is made, and you’re celebrating right behind the pitcher’s mound? And if he’s not good enough to play that position for seven months all the way through October, then you have to upgrade.

“I think there probably was just not enough space on this roster for a luxury defender if you have the chance to get the offensive upgrade that Donovan is.”

Donovan could be the key to a World Series title

Jul 15, 2025; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; National League second baseman Brendan Donovan (33) of the St. Louis Cardinals during the 2025 MLB All Star Game at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Donovan might just be the proper ingredient in the Mariners' formula for the Fall Classic. He will hit high in the order and be considered a table-setter for Seattle's star sluggers Cal Raleigh, Julio Rodriguez, and Josh Naylor.

So the Mariners will count on rge man known as 'Donnie' to get on base, first and foremost, which fifth-year player has an OBP of 361 over 1,765 at-bats. Since his debut in 2022, he's among the top 10 in Major League Baseball. So, for thpse thinking he mat be a perfect fit for the M's? They are likely going to be proven right by a player who's at the peak of his prime.

More Seattle Mariners News & Opinions