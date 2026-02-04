Mariners fans react to the Brendan Donovan trade online

After weeks of waiting for Brendan Donovan to be in the fold with the Seattle Mariners, fans of the team had basically given up hope. With Spring Training around a week away, it appeared the M's would look to fill two important infield spots with in-house options.

When the deal was finally done, the vast majority of Mariners' supporters were ecstatic. The Mariners cashed in young players Ben Williamson, Jurrangelo Cijntje, and Tai Peete for the now former St. Louis Cardinal. They went to social media to sound off about their satisfaction.

Not suggesting the #Mariners roster is perfect. But thanks to the Brendan Donovan trade, I feel a lot better about it than I did 24 hours ago. pic.twitter.com/8YbgWnruhP — Luke Arkins (@luke_arkins) February 3, 2026

Donovan, 29, has played for four MLB seasons and has a career .282 batting average with 40 home runs and 202 RBIs in 481 games through the end of the 2025 season. Last year specifically, he hit .287 with 10 home runs and 50 RBIs.

Mariners fans you will like Brendan Donovan. Why, you ask??? pic.twitter.com/dSgneSk4AC — Toupsy (@toupsyroll) February 3, 2026

Others had a little bit of fun with how the deal moved as slow as molasses. The two parties have essentially been trying to get the transaction done since November, only to see it come together on February 2nd. In the meantime, it seemed to be a daily 'will theyor won't they' saga.

I was 8 years old the first time the Mariners and Brendan Donovan were linked in trade rumors. I’ll turn 35 this Fall... pic.twitter.com/d1NzrHUIS0 — 🔱Seattle Chris⚾ (@CjWieringa17) February 2, 2026

More than anything, this deal looks like a win-win deal for all those involved. The Mariners get a top hitter and infielder to add to their everyday line-up, while the Cardinals add two solid prospects tp their rebuilding process (the Rays got Williamson as part of the hree-way trade).

Cards fans generally support the trade, as well

Jul 10, 2025; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Cardinals second baseman Brendan Donovan (33) is congratulated by teammates after scoring against the Washington Nationals during the third inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images | Jeff Curry-Imagn Images

While Donovan was a beloved player in St. Louis, Cardinals fans in general were mostly happy to have some closure - for them and Donovan. As the rebuilding Redbirds have now made clear, they are starting almost from scratch, trading proven pros for promising prospects. As is typical with St. Louis, as well as Seattle, showed class in Donovan's send-off:

With move complete, Mariners fans can stop being updated with daily Donovan updates. Just in time for the season to start, they can finally just sut back and prepare for those words everyone who loves the game is waiing to hear... PLAY BALL!

More Seattle Mariners News & Opinions