Seattle's new reliever is completely 'Wired In'
The Seattle Mariners have acquired another potential relief pitcher for the 2026 when they a acquired righthander Ryan Loutos off waivers from the Washington Nationals. A St.Louis area native, he began his career with the Cardinals and made his MLB last season.
Since then, Loutos ended up with the Los Angeles Dodgers in May and made two appearances for the World Series champions before moving to the Nationals on a waiver claim in June. In 2025, Loutos pitched 12 innings over 12 games, allowing 17 earned runs on 20 hits, eight walks, and eight strikeouts. He had a 12.75 ERA and 2.33 WHIP. Despite those rocky stats, the M's see something in him.
With the addition of Loutos, the Mariners 40-man roster now has 38 players on it.
A Particular Set of Skills
Aside from being a Major League hurler, he also has a knack for gadgets. He is what's often referred to as a 'techie', and he's earned that reputation by helping out his teammates.
“I’ve definitely been that [tech] guy for all of my minor league teammates, for the most part,” Loutos said. “The players will come to me first because I’m their friend and they’re comfortable around me. I helped with some of [the pitching app], but all the people in the front office are so smart and so good at what they do. I learned so much from them.”
“Because I know all the ins and outs [of the app], I was always the guy who players would go to. The No. 1 question was always, ‘Why is my [velocity] so low on here?’ Nonetheless, it was always good to know [the app] and be able to help out.”