After Winning So Many Postseason Awards, Has Cal Raleigh Sealed The AL MVP Race?
Recently, Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh seems to be scooping up every award in sight. Which is only fair, considering the historic season he had in 2025, both in the batter's box and behind the dish. He helped set the tone for a spectacular Seattle season, leading his squad to a 90-win season and their first division title in 24 years.
Raleigh, 28, bashed a Major League-leading 60 homers, setting new records for a single season by a catcher and by a switch-hitter. It's also the single-season record for the Mariners, surpassing Hall of Famer Ken Griffey Jr's 56. The Big Dumper amassed 147 hits, 110 runs scored, 24 doubles, and 14 stolen bases across 159 games. He also led the American League with 125 RBI. That was enough for him to be named the Sporting News Player of the Year earlier this week.
Raleigh was then chosen by his peers as the overall Player of the Year and the American League Outstanding Player in the 2025 Players' Choice Awards. It appears now that he could have surpassed the Yankees' Aaron Judge in the minds of many when it comes to the Most Valuable Player Award. And, having the support of many of his contemporaries certainly looks good on Raleigh's resume.
Even former big-leaguers like Jayson Werth commented on the debate between Cal Raleigh and Aaron Judge. He said that Raleigh's defensive play could be an important factor in the voting.
It's one of those things, a demanding position, and not too many guys have been in his situation," Werth commented. "It's not an easy job, so what he's doing is incredible... There's offensive catchers out there, there's guys that are known for their offense, but this is on another level... What he's doing right now is super special... Is it MVP worthy? That's the conversation between him and [Aaron] Judge. So, we'll see which way they... it will be interesting to see who wins, not to take anything from either of them."
Raleigh Has Rallied Support
In early September, there were more voices out there calling for Judge to win his third AL MVP award. But since the season ended, it appears the pendulum is swinging back in Raleigh's direction. He is considered a long shot, an underdog. And that adds to the feeling that the Seattle catcher might also be considered a 'sentimental favorite' to take home the hardware.
“I think the way he led the staff... what he has done for us behind the plate all year, to do it at that level and then do what he has done offensively, it’s unmatched, Mariners manager Dan Wilson said. "I think you can honestly say it’s unmatched.”
“It’s unbelievable what we’re watching,” teammate Julio Rodriguez said. “I feel like that’s something that we have never seen before. Coming from a catcher, too — what he’s doing is so special. I’m very happy for him. It feels really good to see him succeed.”
“The way that he can impact the game, truly on both sides of the game, I just don’t think anybody is doing that right now. I think he definitely deserves his first shot at the MVP.”