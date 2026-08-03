Padres Want Kade Anderson for Mason Miller, and the Mariners Can Stop That Conversation Right There

Welp, that escalated quickly. The Mariners reportedly checked in with the Padres about closer Mason Miller. According to Ryan Divish, the Padres responded by asking for Kade Anderson, Seattle’s top prospect. And with that, we can thank A.J. Preller for his time and put the phone back down.

Miller is incredible. There’s no other way to say it. He owns a 0.79 ERA with 85 strikeouts in 45 2/3 innings this season. Put him alongside Andrés Muñoz and a healthy Matt Brash, and the Mariners could shorten October games handedly. Get a lead, hand over the baseball and start packing up the equipment.

That would be a blast wouldn't it? But not at the price of a Kade Anderson. We’re talking about the No. 5 overall prospect and top pitching prospect in baseball. By the way, do you think the Mariners would have Luis Castillo, Emerson Hancock, and George Kirby on the market if Anderson wasn’t pounding at the door? He’s a polished left-hander with four legitimate offerings, improving stuff and the ceiling of a frontline starter.

Seattle Should Not Pay the Padres’ Mason Miller Premium

Those players don’t get moved for relievers. Not even a ridiculous, fire-breathing guy such as Miller.

The Padres can ask. Preller has every right to. He also doesn’t need to trade Miller, so he has every reason to begin the conversation with an outrageous price. The Padres sent a massive package headlined by Leo De Vries to acquire Miller from the Athletics last summer. They paid the premium then, and now they would understandably like somebody else to reimburse them.

That somebody doesn’t need to be the Mariners. They won’t empty their farm for Miller, and they covet their prospects. Perhaps a little too much. But still, they aren’t responsible for helping Preller recover prospect capital. He’s got to live with that.

Relievers are volatile, and their impact is naturally limited by workload. Miller might dominate the most important three outs of a postseason game. Anderson could eventually control six or seven innings every fifth day for years. Seattle would be trading a potential rotation cornerstone to upgrade a position where it already employs one of baseball’s best in Andrés Muñoz. No thanks.

Jerry Dipoto and Preller have made plenty of deals together, and their conversations are always worth monitoring. Preller operates like somebody playing fantasy baseball with the trade setting turned to “force accept.” Dipoto is more like playing with trading cards, he’s rarely afraid to entertain something unconventional. This one doesn’t require creativity though. Just a dial tone.