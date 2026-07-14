Kade Anderson Sends Clear Message About Potential Mariners Call-Up

Kade Anderson knows exactly what Mariners fans are thinking. He hears the chatter. Seattle is trying to stay in the postseason race. The bullpen has dealt with injuries and enough moving pieces to make every dominant Anderson start feel like an invitation. The Mariners have already floated the possibility of using him in a bullpen role this season before eventually adding him into the starting rotation.

He has steadily mowed through Double-A hitters in the first half of his first full season with the org. All the while, Mariners fans keep checking the box scores, and the same question keeps getting louder.

When are the Mariners going to call him up? Anderson’s answer is essentially: He’ll get there when he gets there.

“My time will come,” Anderson said in a clip shared by sports writer John Leuzzi from a Gabe Lacques interview. “I don’t want to play this game for this season. I want to play this game for a long time.”

He’s not a player ducking competition, he’s a 22-year-old recognizing that one exciting summer should not matter more than the next decade.

“My time will come. … I don’t want to play this game for this season. I want to play this game for a long time”#Mariners LHP prospect Kade Anderson to @GabeLacques on staying up to date with what’s happening in Seattle and maybe coming up to help down the stretch. pic.twitter.com/gJyoH9s3iT — John Leuzzi (@ByJohnLeuzzi) July 12, 2026

Kade Anderson Is Thinking Beyond One Mariners Playoff Push

There is the temptation to treat a dominant prospect like an emergency kit. When the major league team needs help and the prospect is embarrassing minor league hitters. A team could choose to open the box, promote him.

Anderson has made that conversation unavoidable because he’s been absurd for Double-A Arkansas. He’s carried a sub-1.50 ERA, piled up strikeouts, limited traffic and established himself among the Texas League leaders in major pitching categories. His combination of command and swing-and-miss stuff has made Double-A look like a checkpoint, not an obstacle.

He recently looked comfortable in the Futures Game, too. The excitement surrounding him is easy to understand. He looks polished enough and considerably more comfortable than many could have imagined after the Mariners drafted him in 2025.

That still doesn’t mean the Mariners should turn this into a calendar race.

The kid was pitching in the College World Series for LSU last summer. He even joked that winning the title still felt like it happened yesterday. His professional career has moved quickly because his performance has demanded it, but quick progress does not require a rushed finish.

The last thing the M’s need Anderson to think about is how to rescue their season. They need him to continue focusing on his development.

They have spent a considerable amount of time developing one of baseball’s deepest collections of young arms. There’s no need to abandon the process because they have anxiety around the standings. Anderson could become another major piece of that foundation, and that possibility carries more value than squeezing out a handful of desperate innings before he’s fully ready.