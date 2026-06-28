Patrick Wisdom Lands at Center of Wild Bench-Clearing Brawl for Mariners Triple-A Affiliate

When you end up on Jomboy Media, you’ve officially done something ridiculous enough for the baseball internet to stop scrolling. That’s where the Tacoma Rainiers found themselves after a bench-clearing brawl against the Round Rock Express turned a Triple-A Pacific Coast League game into the most chaotic moment of the weekend. To be fair, there’s no clean way to package this incident.

The main character in this one was Patrick Wisdom. He was hit by pitches in back-to-back innings, and by the second one, he and the Rainiers had clearly had enough.

A lot of punches and kicks were thrown in a huge Minor League brawl pic.twitter.com/PSl7fzDnqw — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) June 27, 2026

Patrick Wisdom’s Hit-by-Pitch Drama Lit the Fuse for Tacoma

There is a line in baseball where getting plunked can quickly go from part of the game to something that feels a bit personal. Two hit-by-pitches in consecutive innings will get you there fast. Just ask Victor Robles, who was hit multiple times last year while on a rehab assignment. Sometimes, enough is enough.

And once the benches cleared, this stopped being a “hold me back” situation. It got ugly pretty quickly.

Jomboy didn’t even dress it up with his usual commentary and antics. The video sold itself. The scrum moved toward the side of the field, and instead of the standard baseball pileup, there were actual swings being taken.

That is not something anyone needs to glorify. Suspensions are probably coming, and nobody should pretend kicks and punches are a part of baseball theater. But we also don’t need to act confused about why the moment caught fire online.

The easiest joke practically wrote itself: the Rainiers showed more fight than the big-league club.

Is that completely fair? Definitely not. Is it where some frustrated fans were going to take this? Absolutely.

While punches are being thrown 45 minutes south of Seattle, the Mariners are in Cleveland trying to get their offense inspired enough to score more than three runs in a game. The count is now up to 13 after the Guardians’ 4-3 victory moving the Mariners to 5-8 during this stretch.

When you take in these moments side-by-side, the contrast is fascinating. Tacoma looked so fed up. The Mariners? They look like a team waiting for the game to organically tilt in their favor.

Now, let’s all admit we’re smart enough to separate fighting from fight. Nobody wants this kind of chaos. Well, some people do. But really, what fans are asking for is a pulse.

The Rainiers had a viral moment because things got out of hand. But if the Mariners ever question why fans latched onto this clip, the answer is pretty simple. People are tired of waiting for this team to show some edge.