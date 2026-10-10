Projecting the Mariners’ 2027 Opening Day Lineup Before Their Next Major Move

The Mariners cannot fix a 76-win season by simply changing the manager and waiting for healthy bodies to show up. Their projected 2027 lineup makes it pretty clear. There is real talent on this roster. Julio Rodríguez, Cal Raleigh and Josh Naylor form a legitimate core. Cole Young took a big step forward in 2026. Colt Emerson, Lazaro Montes and Michael Arroyo give Seattle the young offensive upside this organization has spent years developing.

But none of that says this team is a certified contender.

As the roster stands today, Seattle would enter Opening Day with three players aged 22 or younger occupying shortstop and both corner-outfield spots. That might be thrilling by 2028. But with a team trying to erase the embarrassment of 2026 immediately, it's a pretty big gamble.

Projected Mariners 2027 Opening Day Lineup

Brendan Donovan, 3B Julio Rodríguez, CF Josh Naylor, 1B Cal Raleigh, C Dominic Canzone, DH Lazaro Montes, RF Cole Young, 2B Michael Arroyo, LF Colt Emerson, SS

This is the most reasonable projection using only players currently in the organization. It’s a fun lineup, but it’s not one the Mariners should be satisfied taking into the season.

Donovan belongs at the top. When he was healthy at the beginning of the 2026 season, it looked like Seattle finally had the leadoff hitter this lineup needed. Defensively, third base is still the cleanest fit. Although his versatility gives the front office room to change course.

Rodríguez, Naylor and Raleigh remain the lineup’s backbone. All three are under long-term contracts, and all three need bounce-back seasons after Seattle’s offense fell apart in 2026. Raleigh and Naylor are expected to recover from their respective offseason surgeries by spring training.

Canzone earned a prominent role with his power, while Young did enough to make the keystone one of the lineup’s more stable positions. Those aren’t the problem areas this offseason. Shortstop, however, is still a bit shaky.

Seattle’s Youth Movement Creates Excitement and Risk

Montes has the easiest tool to be excited about. We’ve seen the enormous power. He announced himself with a home run in his major-league debut, and Seattle didn’t promote him in September so he could start 2027 in Triple-A.

Penciling him into right field is a projection, it’s not close to a guarantee. He’s only 21, his defense remains part of the evaluation and major-league pitchers will not keep feeding him mistakes once they have more film.

Arroyo’s path is similarly open. With Cole Young established at second base, left field offers Arroyo his clearest route into the lineup. He reached the majors after producing throughout the minors, and his right-handed bat would help balance a group that leans heavily to the left.

But Arroyo is another young hitter with little major-league experience. If both he and Montes start on Opening Day, Seattle will be trusting two corner-outfield positions to players who debuted in September.

The Mariners committed to Emerson as their long-term shortstop, so he belongs in this projection. His difficult rookie season doesn’t erase his ceiling, especially after a wrist problem helped derail his year. Yet his surgery will limit much of his offseason hitting work, and the M’s can’t pretend his .581 OPS and 83 strikeouts in 236 plate appearances never happened.

Emerson is likely to become a star. It’s not guaranteed to happen in 2027 and he shouldn’t be asked to carry a big load for a win-now lineup while still developing in the majors.

The Mariners’ Biggest Opening is an Impact Right-Handed Bat

Seattle does not necessarily have an empty defensive position. But they do have a job opening. They need an established right-handed hitter capable of batting in the middle of the order. One that could play the corner outfield spots, fit at DH or even a straight up third baseman because Donovan can move. The position matters less than what’s needed offensively.

Running out Canzone, Montes, Young and Emerson behind three other left-handed or switch-hitting regulars would leave the lineup extremely tilted. Arroyo helps, but asking him to provide a Randy Arozarena-esque balance would place too much responsibility on an inexperienced player.

It’s not a matter of blocking prospects, either. The Mariners need to protect them. Adding another righty to mix would help. It would allow Montes, Arroyo or Emerson to struggle without dragging the entire offense down with them. Also, there’s nothing wrong with creating competition. No one should feel entitled to their role after last season. Most importantly, it would keep the Mariners from entering another season with a lineup that needs every uncertain piece to break correctly.

How the Offseason Should Change This Projection

Donovan, Rodríguez, Naylor, Raleigh and Young look like the safest bets to start. Canzone has a strong claim to regular at-bats, although his defensive assignment could change.

Montes, Arroyo and Emerson are the swing players. All three belong in Seattle’s future. Whether all three should be in the Opening Day lineup is a different question.

Remember, this is just version 1. It shows us where the Mariners stand before the first major offseason move. There’s plenty to be excited about, but not enough to trust.