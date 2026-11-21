The Mariners may have traded for a third baseman and wound up with better answers in left field, too. Maikel Garcia will take over at third, Brendan Donovan can spend more time in left, and Jason Kanzler can write both names into the same lineup without moving one of them around the dirt too often. This is a team that started 10 different players at third base in 2026, that alone is big progress. It’ll be more fun debating where to plug Garcia into the lineup.

Seattle is scheduled to open the 2027 season against the Boston Red Sox at T-Mobile Park on March 25. For this first look, we’re working with the roster as it stands and building the order for a right-handed starter. Sure, it’s a matchup assumption, but it’s likely the Mariners face more righties throughout the season. Let’s just pretend it’s not Garrett Crochet or Payton Tolle. It’s…anybody else. Boston’s choice could send Kanzler back to the lineup card, especially when he gets to the last three spots.

Projecting the Mariners’ 2027 Opening Day Lineup Against a Right-Hander

Brendan Donovan, LF (L) Julio Rodríguez, CF (R) Josh Naylor, 1B (L) Cal Raleigh, C (S) Dominic Canzone, DH (L) Maikel Garcia, 3B (R) Lazaro Montes, RF (L) Cole Young, 2B (L) Colt Emerson, SS (L)

Donovan is our leadoff hitter. He posted a .371 on-base percentage in 39 games in 2026, and even with the short sample, we like what that skill does for the guy behind him. Rodríguez hit 22 homers and stole 22 bases in a down year. We want him getting as many trips to the plate as possible, and we’d rather have him taking his first swing with Donovan on base than asking him to get the inning started himself.

Naylor in the three-hole is a bet on his contact and a healthier swing. A .350 slugging percentage is definitely light for that spot, and if it follows him into 2027, it shouldn’t take long for Kanzler to revisit the order. But he struck out only 79 times in 597 at-bats last season. With Rodríguez ahead of him and Raleigh behind him, there’s value in having someone who puts the ball in play that often.

We’d give Raleigh the cleanup spot coming off a .182 season because the power still showed up. He hit 23 homers in 126 games and can turn around to bat right-handed if an opponent brings in a lefty to face Naylor. Again, like Rodríguez and Naylor, there should be a short leash if we don’t see immediate improvements from last season.

Canzone earned the fifth spot. He hit 23 homers with an .820 OPS in 146 games, and 18 of those homers came against right-handed pitching. That’s enough production to play him at DH and give Montes a shot in right. It also makes the case for Garcia at No. 6. If a lefty comes in for Canzone and must face another hitter, his next assignment is a right-handed hitter who struck out just 50 times in 344 plate appearances last year. Before the trade, Seattle had fewer ways to make that move uncomfortable.

Garcia has a case to move higher if he gets back to the guy who hit .286/.351/.449 with 16 homers and 23 steals in 2025. He slugged .381 with three homers in 82 games last year, though, so we’d let him show us how much of that breakout power is coming with him from Kansas City. There’s already plenty to like about a sixth hitter who can keep an inning going for Montes or get himself into scoring position ahead of the bottom third.

Lazaro Montes and Colt Emerson Are the Two Biggest Opening Day Questions

Montes hit 38 homers with a .928 OPS between Double-A and Triple-A before Seattle brought him up in September. Then he hit four more in 52 major league at-bats. The .212 average in that cameo gives us a sense of how this could go early. There will be nights when advanced pitching makes him look every bit of his 22 years of age, and nights when one swing changes the game. Against a right-hander, we’d take that trade-off in the seventh spot and give him regular chances to make the adjustment.

Young is the steadiest pick of the final three. He played 160 games and hit 17 homers in 2026, which gives the eighth spot some punch. Emerson is a bigger spring question. Seattle already told J.P. Crawford they don’t intend on bringing him back, and the Garcia trade clears a path for Emerson at his natural position. We’d project him at shortstop if his surgically repaired left wrist is ready. After hitting .190 with 83 strikeouts in 221 at-bats, he has enough to work through without asking him to carry a top-half spot.

Here’s where the lineup gets easier to manage against. If Garcia makes the last out of the sixth, the opposing manager can send a lefty out for the seventh and get Montes, Young and Emerson in order. If the inning keeps going, Donovan is another left-handed bat before Rodríguez comes up. Seattle can pinch-hit for a corner outfielder, but doing it early means giving up Montes’ next at-bat if the game swings back to a righty.

That’s the best argument for adding an everyday right-handed corner outfielder. We like this order against a right-handed starter, and Garcia gives it a better chance of holding up once the bullpen gets involved. But if Kanzler can make one change that improves the lineup against a lefty without burning a bench bat or taking a young hitter out of the game, that’s a much better spot for the Mariners to be in when Opening Day rolls around.