The Mariners solved third base by trading for Maikel Garcia, and now they can use Brendan Donovan the way they envisioned when they brought him to Seattle. He’s in line to start most days in left field and still be one of the first guys Jason Kanzler calls on when he needs to cover spots around the diamond. It makes sense for the Mariners to want that out of Donovan. The harder part might be how to pencil a player into Donovan’s spot.

Donovan led the Mariners with 36 starts at third last season. That’s enough to outpace the other 10 different players that started there. It also tells us why Seattle was so willing to give up Bryce Miller in the deal. Garcia, a 2025 Gold Glove winner, gives the Mariners a regular at third. Donovan now projects as the primary left fielder while still likely taking on a super-utility role.

This should make the Mariners better. Garcia gets to play his primary position. Colt Emerson has an uninterrupted path to shortstop, and Cole Young stays at the keystone. Donovan can start in left on Friday and play second on Saturday if Young needs a day off. Michael Arroyo can take over in left that day, or the Mariners could give Lazaro Montes a start there.

It’s still a lot to figure out though. And it matters a lot more than what position the club puts next to Donovan’s name on Opening Day.

The Maikel Garcia Trade Gives Brendan Donovan a Bigger Job With the Mariners

The plan sounds great. Now the Mariners need Brendan Donovan and Maikel Garcia on the field long enough to see it work. Donovan played 39 games in his first season in Seattle after two stints on the IL with a left groin strain and another with a concussion.

Garcia went from playing 160 games for Kansas City in 2025 to 82 in 2026 because of hand and hamstring injuries. Put them together and you have 121 games. We’re talking about two guys the Mariners want in the lineup most nights.

A day off for Garcia is easy enough to cover. If he misses a month, Donovan could spend that month right back at third. And if Donovan misses time, Kanzler loses his primary left fielder and his easiest way to give Cole Young a breather.

We can like what this trade does for the lineup and still want Seattle to add a bat it can count on for more than a spot start. And that brings us right back to adding another right-handed bat.

Jerry Dipoto said another right-handed bat would be ideal. With Brendan Donovan, Dominic Canzone and Luke Raley all hitting left-handed, it’s easy to see why the Mariners reportedly have interest in Seiya Suzuki.

He’s exactly the kind of hitter we’d want Seattle to add. Jason Kanzler could start him in right most nights with Donovan in left. When Donovan moves to second or third, Suzuki could slide over to left and open up right for Canzone or Lazaro Montes. The best part is that Suzuki would make the lineup better on the days Kanzler has every starter available, too.

The bigger playing-time question comes if Arroyo earns regular at-bats. Four starts a week take more planning, especially if Garcia and Young are healthy and Donovan is playing most days. The same goes for Montes if his bat earns him a longer run. At that point, Kanzler has to look at how he splits the corner outfield and DH starts across an entire series.

This is the job the Mariners wanted Donovan to have when they brought him to Seattle. We should see him in left most days, at second when Young needs a break and at third when Garcia needs one. And when Arroyo or Montes gets a start out of it, Seattle gets to see a little more of a young bat while keeping one of its regulars in the order. That’s a better use of Donovan than asking him to spend the season holding down third base.