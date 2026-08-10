Casey Lawrence Opt-Out Ends the Latest Chapter of His Unusual Mariners Tenure

Yes, Casey Lawrence has been with the Mariners organization all season long. The strangest long-running relationship in the system has reached another unsurprising breakup. The veteran right-hander exercised an opt-out clause in his minor league contract and became a free agent. We say “another breakup” because he and the Mariners have turned leaving and reuniting into an annual tradition.

Lawrence has been Seattle’s organizational glue for years now. The Mariners stash him in Tacoma, call him whenever the pitching staff needs someone to eat innings, remove him from the roster and eventually bring him back. Lawrence has accepted nearly every assignment without complaint.

This time, he’s deciding to look elsewhere. At the age of 38, nobody can blame him. Waiting around for another opportunity in Seattle doesn’t seem to make sense anymore.

Casey Lawrence Gave the Mariners Everything They Could Have Expected

Lawrence made 21 starts for the Rainiers and threw 131 2/3 innings this season, easily leading the team. He posted a 4.37 ERA and a 1.30 WHIP while walking just 19 batters.

Triple-A pitching staffs are constantly shuffled by injuries, promotions, roster moves and developmental plans. Lawrence was a mainstay, taking the ball every fifth day. Earlier in the season, he led all minor league pitchers in quality starts.

Let’s be honest about Lawrence’s ceiling. He was never going to force his way into Seattle’s rotation or become a high-leverage bullpen weapon. He has a career 6.42 ERA across 141 2/3 major league innings. He’s been emergency depth and used as a bridge in blowouts.

We can also be honest about what he has done well. He’s provided stability on numerous occasions around chaos. That has defined his Mariners tenure, and led to appreciation from the fanbase.

The 2025 season turned Lawrence into one of the most frequently transacted players in baseball. He was DFA’d six times, including five times by Seattle and once by Toronto. He repeatedly cleared waivers, elected free agency and found his way back to the Mariners.

It became a running joke, almost as exhausting to cover as the miles Lawrence logged along the way. When Seattle was desperate for coverage, Lawrence was there to bail them out. And when they needed his roster spot, he was gone.

Through all of that movement, he gave Seattle 15 innings with a respectable 3.00 ERA in 2025. He understood the arrangement and kept accepting it because major league opportunities are difficult to walk away from.

He spent the entire 2026 season in Tacoma despite carrying the Rainiers’ rotation. Once the trade deadline passed and a major league promotion still wasn’t coming, his decision became more obvious. At his age, patience goes out of the window. He needs a team willing to put him on a major league mound as his career winds down.

But let’s not call this a goodbye just yet. At least not without an asterisk.