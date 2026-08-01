George Kirby Rumors Grow as Mariners Reverse Course Ahead of 2026 MLB Trade Deadline

Welp, that didn’t last long. Five days after George Kirby was effectively placed behind velvet ropes, the Mariners appear ready to let interested teams enter the room. ESPN’s Jeff Passan reports that multiple clubs have approached the Mariners about Kirby and left those conversations believing the right-hander is available before Monday’s trade deadline. That means the Mariners are now listening on three of their six starters. Luis Castillo and Emerson Hancock remain on the market, but those names aren’t the headline anymore.

That is a dramatic shift from MLB.com’s July 27 report, which said Seattle had no intentions to move Kirby, Logan Gilbert, Bryan Woo or Bryce Miller. Now the door on Kirby isn’t closed.

Multiple teams have engaged the Seattle Mariners on a potential trade for right-hander George Kirby and get the sense he is available and could be moved before the Aug. 3 deadline, sources tell ESPN. Mariners have been listening on starters Emerson Hancock and Luis Castillo, too. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) August 1, 2026

Why the Mariners Changed Their Trade Stance on George Kirby

So, what changed? The simplest answer is that the Mariners kept losing.

Seattle’s season has been sliding in the wrong direction, and the closer we get to the deadline, the harder it becomes to pretend this roster merely needs a reliever and right-handed bat. This is a team that came within eight outs of the World Series last October. Ten months later, it’s below .500 and playing like October is somebody else’s problem.

That will change a front office’s calculations. The Mariners can still convince themselves they’re close. The AL West has hardly been a collection of juggernauts, and the Wild Card race remains crowded with flawed teams. But “close” has become dangerous territory for this organization.

Trading Kirby for another patch would be malpractice. If they move him, the return has to change the shape of the franchise. We’re talking about a young, controllable, middle-of-the-order hitter who can live next to Julio Rodríguez and Cal Raleigh for years. Kirby is too valuable to not demand that kind of return.

He’s a former All-Star with elite command, top-of-the-rotation stuff and two more seasons of club control after 2026. Even after his rough outing against Texas raised his ERA to 3.98 through 21 starts, he remains the kind of starter contenders spend entire winters trying to find.

When half the league needs pitching and the supply is thin, the Mariners would be foolish to refuse the conversation. Kirby may be the best starter not named Tarik Skubal who could be moved now. If another club wants him badly enough to surrender a foundational hitter, Seattle should tell them to take a number and line them up.

Availability doesn’t mean the Mariners are selling, yet. But maybe the Mariners finally recognize that protecting every good pitcher while fielding an incomplete offense has its limits. At some point, pitching surplus must become lineup strength. Otherwise it's just a collection of valuable arms trapped on a team that still can’t score enough.

Maybe the recent losses forced that realization. Or maybe the earlier stance in labeling him untouchable was designed to drive up the price. Most likely, it’s a little of both. The Mariners watched the season wobble, surveyed a desperate market and realized Kirby could command the type of return Castillo or Hancock cannot. It’s good for them to explore it. But the return needs to be worth it.