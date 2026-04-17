Former Mariners Prospect Ben Williamson Is Showing Why The Rays Were A Better Fit

Let’s circle back to Ben Williamson for a second, because this really feels like one of those former Mariners developments that was always going to make more sense in context than in debate form.

Williamson is off to a respectable start with the Rays, slashing .255/.321/.333 through 17 games with 13 hits, four doubles, six RBI, five walks, and 11 runs scored. It’s not a huge offensive breakout. But it reminds you why the Rays were interested. Williamson is an elite defender and he can keep an at-bat moving in the right direction. He’s the kind of player Tampa Bay usually knows how to get something out of.

He had always shown he was a good player. That was never really the issue. The problem was more about fit than talent. Seattle’s roster construction and lineup needs just didn’t line up especially well with what he naturally brings to the table. When the Mariners were sorting through their infield picture, they were not really looking for a defense-first, low-power third baseman to solve one of their bigger lineup questions. They needed more impact and certainty offensively from that spot.

Another Vilade x Williamson combo pic.twitter.com/vRUyjQEOxw — Tampa Bay Rays (@RaysBaseball) April 15, 2026

Seattle Did Right By Williamson By Moving Him Somewhere He Could Play

That is not a knock on Williamson. It is also not a knock on the Mariners. Sometimes a player can be legitimately solid and still not be the cleanest match for what his current team needs. For Seattle, especially at third base, that profile was always going to come with a pretty narrow runway unless the bat took a bigger jump than it ever really did.

That is why this move made so much sense for Seattle, even if Williamson was always a legitimate player. The Mariners were trying to raise the floor of their lineup with somebody more established and more reliable offensively, and Brendan Donovan gives them exactly that.

Williamson is starting to show the exact kind of value Tampa Bay had in mind when it got involved in that trade. On April 14 against the White Sox, he went 2-for-3 with two doubles, three RBI, and two runs scored. One of those early runs came from a successful sacrifice bunt that helped create a three-run first inning. It was his first multi-RBI game of the season and his fourth game already with at least two hits.

That line explains this whole thing better than any generic “good fit” label ever could. The Rays brought Williamson in to help them in all the little ways that add up over a long season. That White Sox game was basically the blueprint. A bunt that helped stir things up, a couple doubles, and three RBI without needing to leave the yard once. That just sounds like a Rays player.

That is also why this never really had to be framed as Seattle giving up on a player. Williamson always looked like a real big leaguer. Everyone saw it. The issue was that Seattle’s roster was asking a different question. That is a huge difference, and it’s why this looks less like a missed evaluation by Seattle and more like a case where the Rays simply had a cleaner use for the player.