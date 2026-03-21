Ben Williamson Is Already Giving Rays An Early Return On Mariners Trade

Ben Williamson is off to a strong start with the Rays this spring, hitting .375 with two home runs in his first 36 plate appearances. Tampa Bay has also liked what it has seen from him defensively, with Kevin Cash praising the way Williamson’s bat has come to life while the club continues moving him around the infield. For Mariners fans, that is naturally going to stand out.

Williamson was a recent second-round pick, a glove-first infielder with real contact skills, and the kind of player organizations usually believe they can get useful major league value out of if the bat takes even a modest step forward. Seattle still chose to move him as part of a deal that brought Brendan Donovan to town, and there is still a pretty reasonable case for why the Mariners made that choice.

Ben Williamson Is Giving Mariners Fans A Complicated Spring Reminder

Donovan is the more proven major league player, he gives Seattle more immediate offensive stability, and the trade was clearly about improving the roster now. But that doesn’t mean it’s wrong to keep an eye on Williamson, especially when he starts doing exactly the kind of things that make a prospect feel a little harder to let go of.

What makes this early spring run more interesting is that it didn’t exactly come out of nowhere. It’s easy to look at Williamson thriving with Tampa Bay and assume the Rays simply unlocked something Seattle never saw, but the truth is a little more layered than that. Williamson was already starting to make some adjustments after getting sent back down to Tacoma last season following the Mariners’ Eugenio Suárez reunion. That demotion could have easily stalled his momentum, but instead it sounds like it became an opportunity for him to keep refining his swing and working toward a little more impact offensively.

The winter focus on staying on his back leg and cleaning up his timing only adds to that idea. So while the Rays deserve credit for putting him in a good position and expanding his defensive value, some of the growth showing up this spring appears to be part of a progression that had already started before the trade.

That’s probably the part that will bother Mariners fans the most. Williamson always looked like the kind of player whose value could rise in a hurry if the offense became even just a little more threatening. The glove was never really the concern. And of course the Rays, of all teams, feel like a pretty fitting landing spot for a player like this. They have made a habit of finding useful value in versatile, instinctive infielders who do not need to be stars to become meaningful contributors.

Still, this is where the reaction probably needs to stay measured. Spring training can tell you some things, but it doesn't tell you everything, and 36 plate appearances are not enough to rewrite the story of a trade.