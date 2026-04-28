Rob Thomson’s Phillies Exit Puts Mariners’ Dan Wilson Debate in Awkward Perspective

Rob Thomson has joined the latest list of renowned managerial shakeups early in the 2026 season. First it was Alex Cora in Boston. Now it’s Thomson in Philadelphia, with The Athletic reporting that the Phillies fired him and named Don Mattingly interim manager after a miserable 9-19 start. Cora’s exit came after Boston opened 10-17, with the Red Sox also dismissing multiple coaches and turning to Chad Tracy as interim manager. So, apparently “it’s early” only buys patience until ownership decides the calendar is lying.

That is where this gets awkward for the Mariners. Not because Dan Wilson should be worried. And definitely not because Seattle should be looking at Philadelphia and Boston like those clubs just handed over some kind of blueprint. If anything, those firings are a warning sign of what happens when a bad start exposes deeper problems inside the clubhouse and front office.

But Thomson’s exit does put the Wilson debate in a different light.

Phillies have fired manager Rob Thomson pic.twitter.com/0M4sDi3BMv — Talkin' Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) April 28, 2026

MLB Manager Chaos Makes Mariners’ Dan Wilson Debate Look Surprisingly Stable

The Mariners have already given fans plenty to argue about this season. Wilson has made bullpen decisions worth second-guessing. He has had lineup choices that have been received with backlash. He has worn some of the blame when Seattle coughed up winnable games, and that comes with the job. Nobody gets to manage a team with real expectations and then ask for gentle feedback.

Still, there is a difference between scrutiny and instability. Right now, Boston and Philadelphia look like organizations trying to shock themselves awake as the calendar turns to May. The Red Sox moved on from Cora, a World Series-winning manager and one of the more recognizable voices in the sport. The Phillies moved on from Thomson despite his recent postseason résumé, because a brutal opening month made patience feel like denial.

Wilson is managing in a league where front offices are getting less sentimental by the year and where past success can expire faster than we like to admit. Thomson and Cora are the latest reminders of that.

Seattle’s situation still does not feel like that. The Mariners can frustrate us without being a disaster and Wilson can deserve criticism without being on the brink. Both things can be true, even if that is less fun than pretending every pitching change is a referendum on the entire operation.

If anything, the Thomson news should make Wilson’s standing look more secure. The Mariners are not stumbling through the kind of organizational identity crisis that swallowed Boston, and they are not carrying Philadelphia’s heavier combination of star-player tension, front-office pressure, massive payroll, ugly record, and “somebody has to pay for this” energy.

That is an entirely different kind of mess. Bryce Harper’s public friction with Dave Dombrowski, the questions about whether the Phillies’ expensive core had gone stale, the frustration over a quiet offseason, and the brutal 9-19 start all made Thomson feel like the first obvious lever to pull.

Seattle’s issues have been annoying, familiar, and occasionally self-inflicted, but they have not felt existential.

Wilson also has something those other situations no longer had enough of: runway. He helped guide the Mariners to the 2025 ALCS, and whether fans agree with every lever he pulls or not, that buys real credibility. Not immunity. But enough that a sloppy opening month doesn’t need to become a daily job-security melodrama.

Honestly, that may be the most dramatic thing about this whole conversation. We can absolutely complain and nitpick. We can stare at a bullpen move and mutter things that would get bleeped on a regional broadcast. But then the rest of baseball starts firing managers before the season has even fully settled in, and suddenly Seattle’s drama looks almost quaint.

The Mariners are still trying to win now, and Wilson should be judged like a manager leading a win-now team. That is all fair. But Thomson’s exit and Cora’s firing are reminders that things can get much messier than “we hated that matchup in the seventh inning.”

For now, Wilson’s seat does not look hot. It looks watched.

With two established managers having already been shown the door before May, that’s a much more comfortable place to be than Mariners fans probably want to admit.