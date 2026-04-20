Mariners Capitalize On Rangers’ T-Mobile Park Misery To Steal Another Crucial Series

It didn’t open with much suspense. The Mariners were shut out 5-0 on Friday and looked lifeless doing it. But by the time the series was over, Seattle had flipped the tone completely, taking the next two games and once again turning T-Mobile Park into a frustrating place for Texas to try to finish a series.

That is the part worth sitting with. The Mariners let their rotation reassert control of the weekend, and once George Kirby and Bryan Woo took the ball, the Rangers looked like a team falling back into the same bad habits they keep carrying into Seattle. Kirby gave the Mariners 5 2/3 innings of one-run ball on Saturday as Seattle snapped its four-game skid with a 7-3 win. Then Woo followed it by carving through Texas for seven innings on Sunday, retiring 15 straight hitters at one point and holding the Rangers to two runs in a 5-2 rubber-match win.

Rockin’ and rollin’ to a series win 🎤🎸 pic.twitter.com/7FLW94fxAe — Seattle Mariners (@Mariners) April 19, 2026

Mariners Power Showed Up At The Right Time In Series Win Over Rangers

Texas had already swept the Mariners earlier this month, so there was every reason for this weekend to get weird if Seattle let it. Instead, the Mariners settled the series with the exact formula that keeps them dangerous. Enough power, enough starting pitching, and just enough pressure to force their opponent to play from behind.

Sunday was the cleanest version of that. Rob Refsnyder broke out his slump in a big way and jumped on the first pitch of the bottom of the first and sent it out. J.P. Crawford added a two-run shot. Randy Arozarena followed with one of his own. All five Seattle runs came on homers, which is a very Mariners way to win a game, but this time it worked because Woo made sure there was no room for Texas to breathe. The Rangers didn’t put a runner on after Brandon Nimmo’s leadoff single until the sixth inning, and by then Seattle had already grabbed the game by the throat.

Saturday mattered more than it will get credit for too. After getting shut out in the opener, Seattle needed a response that felt authoritative. Kirby gave them that. Luke Raley homered, the bullpen held up, and the Mariners forced the series back onto their terms. Once that happened, the Rangers were right back in the same place they keep finding themselves in at T-Mobile Park: walking out of Seattle without a series win again. Texas has now gone six straight series in Seattle without winning one.

The Mariners winning this series was a reminder to the Rangers. They came in with a chance to keep building on an early advantage in this rivalry, and instead they ran into the version of Seattle that still makes this place feel uncomfortable for opponents.