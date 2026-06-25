Shohei Ohtani’s Frustration with Dalton Rushing Shows Why Mariners Should Value Their Catcher Room

Can you imagine being Shohei Ohtani and getting shown up by your rookie catcher? Actually, can you imagine being the most famous baseball player on the planet, and then having your catcher turn one pitch challenge into a dugout storyline?

That is the kind of thing the Dodgers can probably absorb because they are the Dodgers. They have the record, the payroll, the stars, just..all the things. Los Angeles can have a catcher controversy for a few days and still be fine. The Mariners? They don’t have that luxury.

Seattle needs every edge it can get. One thing the Mariners should absolutely appreciate is that their catcher room doesn’t look anything like the one currently causing a stir in Los Angeles.

Dalton Rushing has already gone viral a few times this season, but his moment with Ohtani was a different kind of wild. In the middle of Ohtani’s start, Rushing appeared furious when Ohtani challenged one of his own pitches. Then Ohtani won the challenge, which made the whole thing pretty hilarious.

Dalton Rushing disagreed with Shohei Ohtani's decision to challenge.



Shohei was right pic.twitter.com/v1g2T8tbxI — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) June 25, 2026

Sure, Rushing is a young catcher learning how to handle a demanding job on a team filled with superstars. Catching in the big leagues is hard enough. Catching for the Dodgers, with Ohtani on the mound is a different beast. But that’s also the point.

The Dodgers are down Will Smith who’s on the IL with neck inflammation. Ohtani’s numbers with Smith (0.74 ERA, 5 ER over 10 games) behind the plate have looked completely different than they have with Rushing (4.34 ERA, 9 ER over 3 games).

And that’s where the Mariners situation comes into play.

The Mariners’ Catcher Room Has Given Seattle a Real Layer of Stability

The Mariners already know what elite catching looks like because Cal Raleigh has become one of the most important players in the sport. But the real catcher-room advantage isn’t just Raleigh. When Raleigh missed time, the whole thing didn’t collapse into chaos.

Mitch Garver and Jhonny Pereda were not perfect. But they held their own and got through games. Even provided some offensive spark. They managed the pitchers well, even when there was some learning to do.

There was one moment where Pereda and Emerson Hancock clearly needed to get on the same page. That’s going to happen. But it never turned into the kind of public, dugout-wide episode we just saw with Rushing and Ohtani.

When Freddie Freeman, Dave Roberts and your mental skills coach all have to pull you aside in the same inning, then yeah, something’s off.

The easy joke is that the Dodgers are dealing with rich-team problems. Their rookie catcher has a viral moment with Ohtani, their injured All-Star catcher is unavailable, and everyone starts dissecting body language. It’s objectively funny. But it’s also a reminder about how fragile stability can be, especially with your catcher.

The Mariners cannot afford that kind of noise. The piggyback drama has been enough for the Mariners to try to manage, and they aren’t built like the Dodgers. They don’t get to survive this kind of choppiness.

That means keeping everyone on the same page is extremely important. And right now, compared to what is happening in Los Angeles, the Mariners should feel a little better about theirs.