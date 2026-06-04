Talkin’ Baseball Gives Mariners Perfect Randy Arozarena Trade Victory Lap

It’s nice when the baseball world outside of Seattle gives the Mariners their flowers. Talkin’ Baseball recently brought the Randy Arozarena trade back in the spotlight, calling it what a lot of Seattle fans probably haven’t thought about recently. A fleece. And when you think about it, it really doesn’t require much exaggeration.

There’s no need to stretch the numbers. The simple version works just fine.

The Mariners needed another difference maker in the outfield. So, at the 2024 deadline, they sent Aidan Smith, Brody Hopkins, and Ty Cummings to Tampa Bay for Arozarena.

At the time, it looked like a fair and normal trade deadline deal. Seattle got the established major leaguer. Tampa Bay got the upside to do exactly what Tampa Bay does.

Except, nearly two years later, the Mariners are the ones looking pretty smart.

It’s looking like the Mariners fleeced the Rays for Randy Arozarena pic.twitter.com/qBXyL6Pbwt — Talkin' Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) June 2, 2026

Rays Fans Have a Fair Argument, but Seattle Has the Results

Arozarena has turned into one of Seattle’s most important position players. He’s been part of the engine. His 2026 season has made that obvious, with Talkin’ Baseball pointing to his strong production, his stolen-base impact and his place near the top of Seattle’s WAR leaderboard as the reason the trade looks so lopsided right now.

That is where the victory lap comes in. In 277 games with Seattle, Arozarena has hit .245 with 177 hits, 38 home runs, 125 RBI, 137 runs scored and 35 stolen bases. Imagine that.

The Mariners traded for a proven bat, and the proven bat kept proving it. .

Brody Hopkins may be the name that could make this conversation more complicated down the road. He’s successfully moved up the Tampa Bay system now throwing in Triple-A. He’s the Rays No. 2 prospect. So far this season he sports a 1-4 record with a 3.56 ERA and a 1.54 WHIP. He’s a wild child though. The command is all over the place with 55 strikeouts and 43 walks over 48 innings. The Mariners' development group would burst into tears over that walk total.

Aidan Smith still has tools and sits at No. 11 in the farm system. And Ty Cummings found his way back to the Mariners this season after the Mariners shipped Casey Legumina over to the Rays.

There is a version of this trade, three years from now, where Hopkins is helping the Rays’ rotation and Tampa Bay fans try to dunk on everyone who rushed to grade the deal too early.

But let’s be honest about the current scoreboard. The Mariners got the player who has actually impacted a playoff race. The Rays got players who might eventually change the conversation. There’s a massive gap between the impact right now.