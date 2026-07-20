Luis Castillo Trade Complications Could Put Michael Arroyo in Mariners’ Crosshairs

The Mariners have every reason to believe in their starting rotation. They have more quality starters than rotation spots, and the offense needs help. Fortunately for them, the trade market always places a premium on pitching. It sounds simple. Move one starter, add a hitter and move on with the season.

Except the obvious starter Seattle would prefer to trade is also the most complicated one to move. MLB.com’s Daniel Kramer reported that the Mariners are more willing than ever to deal from their rotation, with Luis Castillo emerging as their preferred option. The problem is that Castillo is owed $24.15 million next season and carries a $25 million vesting option for 2028 that can be triggered if he reaches 180 innings in 2027. Those financial complications could leave Seattle needing to package Castillo with a major-league hitter and prospect capital to make a trade work.

That changes the entire conversation. The M’s may not be able to trade Castillo straight up to improve the offense. They may have to attach a valuable prospect just to convince another team to absorb the remainder of Castillo’s contract.

We can’t speculate on who the prospect would be if the Mariners had to attach one, but all the signs point to Michael Arroyo being the most vulnerable in that discussion.

Michael Arroyo Could Become the Hidden Cost of a Luis Castillo Trade

To be clear, there hasn’t been any report that the Mariners are shopping Arroyo or that his name has surfaced in any negotiations. But when we start looking for the kind of prospect who could satisfy another organization, Arroyo fits a little too well. Also, it’s the most logical name that isn’t Lazaro Montes, Kade Anderson or Ryan Sloan.

Arroyo is 21 years old, bats right-handed and has recently been promoted to Triple-A Tacoma. MLB Pipeline ranks him as the Mariners’ No. 4 prospect, the No. 42 prospect in baseball and the top second-base prospect in the sport.

He’s also done nothing to cool any interest. He earned his promotion to Tacoma in early July and homered twice within his first four Triple-A games. Across the minors this season, he’s hit .293 with a .368 on-base percentage, 12 home runs and 15 stolen bases.

In other words, Arroyo is exactly the kind of prospect who makes an expensive veteran contract easier to swallow.

There are a couple versions of a Castillo trade that makes sense. The M’s can retain part of the salary, find a team that believes in Castillo’s durability and use the rotation depth behind him to redirect resources toward the offense.

Or another team could demand Arroyo or another top prospect simply to offset the money. That would probably take some serious deliberation. Seattle isn’t overflowing with polished, upper-level offensive prospects. Arroyo and Lazaro Montes were promoted to Tacoma together because both have played their way within sight of the major league roster. The entire point of building a farm system is to create young, affordable contributors who can supplement an expensive core.

Including Arroyo merely to clear Castillo’s salary would accomplish the opposite. Still, Arroyo is a natural infielder, and his path there is clearly blocked by Cole Young and Colt Emerson. The Mariners have given him reps in the outfield to create more opportunities down the line, which could offer a clue about how they view his future.

There’s a legitimate chance Seattle would like Arroyo and Lazaro Montes to arrive together in 2027. Arroyo could also be the kind of prospect the Mariners are willing to move if it helps them improve the major-league roster now.

Regardless, if the Mariners need to include a valuable prospect, there had better be more coming back than just financial breathing room.

The Mariners have every reason to listen on Castillo. Their rotation depth gives them that luxury, and moving his salary could create room for a significant offensive addition. But the objective cannot become moving Castillo at any cost. With the way the front office values its pitching, it’ll walk away from a deal before moving any of them for scraps.

This will probably happen one of two ways. The Mariners could package Castillo and Arroyo for an impact hitter with multiple years of control, perhaps with a rental reliever included in the return.

Or they could attach Arroyo to Castillo primarily because another team does not like the contract. If that is the purpose of including him, the deal should be dead in the water.