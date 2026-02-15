As the first catcher or switch-hitter in MLB history to ever his 60 home runs in a season, Mariners' slugger Cal Raleigh had not just a banner year in 2025, but also one filled with milestones. He accumulated plenty of awards and postseason recognition, but the veteran backstop fell short of a few goals. After finishing as the runner-up for the American League Most Valuable Player Award to the Yankees' Aaron Judge and seeing his team just missing the World Series in 2025, Raleigh is now more determined than ever heading into this season

Raleigh hit .247 and led the big leagues with 60 HR, while adding 125 RBI (3rd, MLB) and going 14-for-17 in stolen base attempts (82.4% success rate). And while he didn't win the Gold Glove Award, he did capture the Platinum version in 2024, signifying the best signal caller in the Majors. He remains one of the game's best receivers heading into the 2026 campaign.

The rivalry between Raleigh and Judge, who captured his third MVP Award a year ago, grew as the two battled it out through the Summer and Fall. That culminated in a growing friendship, and they often traded tips and advice with one another when they had the opportunity to converse.

“The first thing anybody ever wants to ask Aaron Judge is, ‘teach me how to hit’ or ‘tell me about my swing,’” Raleigh told MLB.com in a recent interview. “I know who I am now. Obviously, you always try to gain as much information, but you look at a guy who's in a big city who has a lot of pressure on him to win baseball games, leading an organization that's pretty well known."

“I want to know what other leaders do. I want to be able to pick their brain. I always want to try to gain as much information as I can, try to process that, and try to just add that to my game.”

Raleigh is returning for much more in 2026

Feb 12, 2026; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh (29) puts on his gear at Seattle Mariners workouts in Peoria, Arizona. Mandatory Credit: Arianna Grainey-Imagn Images | Arianna Grainey-Imagn Images

Cal Raleigh said that he tried not to get distracted by all the hype of a season ago, and he stressed that while fans are hoping for an encore, winning is his biggest priority coming into the new year. The Mariners were just a handful of outs from reaching the first World Series in franchise history, and the 29-year-old star is determined for him and his team to reach the Fall Classic.

“It was pretty much in front of your face the whole time,” Big Dumper reflected. “I'd be warming up in the clubhouse, MLB Network is on, and that was something they talked about a lot."

"But I think it just goes back to focusing on the right things, and kind of what got me from that spot. I think you just keep repeating what makes you successful and what makes you a good player, and what makes you do the right things each day, and you don't fall into that trap -- don't drink the Kool Aid.”

You hear things. I am human,” Raleigh said. “You go on your phone and people say stuff -- text messages or people calling you, whatever. Some people send you something on social media. Like, it is what it is. You just take it for what it is. But I'm trying to do something bigger, which is the World Series.”

More Seattle Mariners News & Opinions