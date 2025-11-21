This Off-Season may be the Mariners' biggest one ever

The Hot Stove League is in full swing, as the weather begins to get colder and colder. At the same time, the Seattle Mariners are looking to build of their historical success in 2025 and build for the immediate future and beyond.

With a loaded lineup and some promising prospects, the M's could be lining up for plenty more divisional titles ahead. After capturing the AL West crown, they went as far as any Seattle team has in the postseason. They were just one win away from the first World Series appearance in franchise history, only to lose Game 7 of the American League Championship Series to the Toronto Blue Jays.

However, team president Jerry Dipoto and GM Justin Hollander have indicated that they are ready to make some big moves in the off-season. They've already re-signed first baseman Josh Naylor to a multi-year contract, and they have fellow sluggers Cal Raleigh and Julio Rodriguez secured with long-term deals. They also have lots of depth on the pitching staff.

So what's next? For fans in the Emerald City, it means the Mariners retaining their own talent, as well as possibly bringing in a couple more big guns. They're not looking to just repeat; they want to establish themselves as a force in their division and as World Series contenders for the immediate future.

Mariners Must Combat Potential Lineup Losses

Oct 20, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Seattle Mariners second baseman Jorge Polanco (7) singles in the third inning against the Toronto Blue Jays during game seven of the ALCS round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images | Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images

With Naylor back in the fold, the Mariners still have a couple of free agents on the market. And they happen to be a couple of big-hitting infielders, second baseman Jorge Polanco and third baseman Eugenio Suarez.

If the Mariners lose either or both, they could go shopping for the St. Louis Cardinals' Brendan Donovan, a quality left-handed bat who could capably fill either position. However, the Redbirds will likely be shopping for pitching prospects, and Seattle's top young arm, 2025 first-round pick Kade Anderson, is off-limits for now.

Still, the Mariners are far from done spinning the roulette wheel this offseason. And based on what we have seen thus far, the fans should bet on Northwest Green. Hollander and DiPoto are in an advantageous position right now, and a couple of great moves could set Seattle up for a decade of divisional dominance.

More Seattle Mariners News