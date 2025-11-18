'He's simply a winner': Josh Naylor makes it official with the Mariners

Free agent Josh Naylor and the Mariners have inked a five-year free-agent contract, the club announced, after he completed a physical in Seattle. The deal is worth $92.5 million, sources say. However, the club did not confirm its overall. Naylor's new contract also includes a full no-trade clause.

“Ensuring that Josh remains a Mariner for the long haul was a priority for us,” team president Jerry Dipoto said in a statement. “Josh’s intelligence, intensity, toughness, and competitiveness show up every day. He’s simply a winner.”

"I love playing there. It’s been super awesome,” Naylor said. “I’ve gotten so many compliments from friends who have watched me play, or ex-teammates I’ve played with, or even just opponents I’m playing against, like, how awesome it is in Seattle and how cool the fanbase is and how they just ride-or-die Seattle, and it’s super awesome to be a part of.”

The Mariners' Missing Piece of the Puzzle?

In the two months he spent as a Mariner, the team played its best baseball of 2025, eventually capturing the AL West title and becoming one game away from the franchise's first-ever World Series berth. The thought of him spending an entire season sharing the lineup with fellow heavy hitters like the American League MVP runner-up Cal Raleigh and superstar centerfielder Julio Rodriguez is an intriguing proposition. With a couple more moves, the team could be a potential 100-win team in 2026.

“I’m going to be a Mariner again, and I couldn’t be more excited,” Naylor said in a statement. “From the moment I arrived, everyone in the organization welcomed and helped me. The players brought me in and loved my game right away, and the fans were incredible."



Seattle has the best fanbase in baseball. They’re electric and support us through and through, and I couldn’t be more thankful for that. I can’t wait to continue to play with these guys and bring the city a championship.”

