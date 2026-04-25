That escalated quickly. The Mariners needed a Brendan Donovan replacement, and there were plenty of perfectly normal ways for Will Wilson to introduce himself. A clean single through the left side would have worked. A simple professional at-bat would have played. Maybe even a walk.

Instead, Wilson decided to skip the small talk. In the top of the second inning against the Cardinals, in his first at-bat as a Mariner, Wilson turned on a pitch from St. Louis left-hander Matthew Liberatore and sent it out for a two-run homer. Just like that, his first hit with Seattle was not only his first home run as a Mariner. It was his first career MLB home run.

The timing made it even better. This was supposed to be a series with a very different infield subplot. Donovan, the former Cardinal, should have been active for this one. There was a tidy homecoming narrative gift-wrapped and begging to be used. Instead, the Mariners had to put Donovan on the injured list after a groin issue turned out to be more than a day-to-day inconvenience, forcing Seattle to shuffle the infield earlier than expected.

He'll always remember this one 🥹



Will Wilson launches his first career MLB home run! #TridentsUp pic.twitter.com/yvI5skM1O1 — Seattle Mariners (@Mariners) April 25, 2026

Will Wilson Turned His First Mariners Plate Appearance Into His First MLB Home Run

That could have easily felt flat. Donovan missing games against his old team is the kind of baseball bummer that doesn’t need much explanation. Fans were already wondering why this roster move went to Wilson instead of Colt Emerson, though the Emerson wrist context made the decision feel a lot less random and a lot more practical.

Then Wilson walked into the moment and made the whole thing weirdly perfect. This is now the third Mariner this season whose first hit with the club was a home run, joining Donovan and Rob Refsnyder. That’s not exactly a roster-building philosophy, unless Jerry Dipoto has secretly uncovered a new market inefficiency called “new guy immediately goes deep.” If so, we regret questioning the spreadsheet.

But that’s also what made Wilson’s swing even more memorable. The Mariners have spent so much of this season needing the bottom of the roster to do something more than simply exist. Every contender eventually hits the portion of the schedule where the emergency options start taking real at-bats in real games.

Wilson decided to detonate his first one.

One swing doesn’t suddenly make him a long-term answer. But for one at-bat, Wilson gave the Mariners the instant offense they’ve needed. Alongside a reason for fans to stop grumbling about the transaction long enough to enjoy the moment.

The best version of this Mariners team is where the next man up can occasionally give them something loud and useful.

Donovan should still matter a lot when he returns. Emerson’s time still feels like it is coming, just not while his wrist is barking and the roster spot may only be temporary. But Wilson made sure his first Mariners chapter did not open quietly.