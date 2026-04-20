Mariners Put Brendan Donovan On IL After Sudden Availability Twist

Sheesh, what is going on with Brendan Donovan right now? The Mariners spent Sunday talking like he might still be available off the bench, and by Monday he was on the injured list. That is usually a pretty good sign this thing was not quite as minor as everyone hoped. Seattle officially placed Donovan on the 10-day IL with a left groin strain, retroactive to April 18, and for a team that brought him in to help steady the lineup and clean up the infield picture, that kind of quick turn is not nothing.

Seattle selected Will Wilson’s contract from Triple-A Tacoma to fill the roster spot. That immediately kicks open the prospect door where everyone starts asking why it was not Colt Emerson. But the Emerson part is almost a distraction. The more pressing issue is that Donovan is already starting to feel like one of those players the Mariners desperately need when healthy and can never fully plan around when he’s not. When he’s in the lineup, the offensive fit makes sense. The problem is that Seattle suddenly has another reminder that keeping him on the field may be the harder part.

Roster moves:



🔹 Will Wilson (#7), INF, selected from Triple-A Tacoma.

🔹 Brendan Donovan, INF/OF, placed on 10-day IL (left groin muscle strain, retro. 4/18).

🔹 Miles Mastrobuoni, INF/OF, transferred to 60-day IL.



🔗 https://t.co/gyq4jiuW2l pic.twitter.com/ItukOT6T0s — Mariners PR (@MarinersPR) April 20, 2026

Brendan Donovan’s Day-To-Day Status Did Not Last As Mariners Sent Him To The IL

As for the actual call-up, Wilson is kind of interesting. He’s hitting .275/.383/.400 with a .783 OPS over 14 games, with 11 hits, two doubles, one homer, four RBI, and seven walks in 40 at-bats. Not overwhelming production, but it’s competent and attached to a player who actually fits the position Seattle needs covered right now. If Donovan is out and Leo Rivas is sliding around to help cover the infield, calling up a third baseman makes more sense than making a move just because fans want the bigger name.

That is also why the Ryan Bliss conversation is a little trickier than it looks at first glance. On pure energy, speed, and bench usefulness, you can absolutely see the case. There is logic to thinking Bliss could have helped as a depth piece or late-game runner while Rivas shifted over to third. But roster decisions are usually less romantic than that. Seattle did not need a fun bench wrinkle here as much as it needed someone who could more directly support third base coverage without forcing two or three extra adjustments around the diamond.

And if we are talking about internal options, Brock Rodden deserves at least a mention too. He’s hitting .311 with a .349 OBP and an .822 OPS. He looks great getting everyday reps in Triple-A even if the cleaner positional fit may not have lined up the way Wilson’s did in this specific moment. The Mariners had options. They didn’t pull the nearest name off the shelf. They made a real choice.

Wilson’s previous big-league sample also explains some of that thinking. It’s not pretty, but it exists. In 34 games with Cleveland in 2025, he hit .192/.267/.244 with a .511 OPS. It tells us Seattle is betting more on current fit, defensive utility, and competent Triple-A form than on upside headlines.

Practical is far from comforting. Donovan being labeled day-to-day before landing on the IL almost immediately is the part that should stick with us. The Mariners can patch over third base for a bit. They can hand Wilson a role, move Rivas around, and survive on coverage. What they cannot really afford is for Donovan to become one of those talented players whose value keeps getting interrupted by the next issue before the last one fully fades. That’s where this starts to feel less like a short-term roster shuffle and more like an early-season problem Seattle may be forced to keep revisiting.