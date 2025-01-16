Harry Ford of Seattle Mariners Continues to Slide Down Prospect Rankings
Seattle Mariners prospect Harry Ford continues to take a big hit among evaluators.
Recently, Ford, who has participated in the Futures Game and been a Top 100 prospect, was omitted from Baseball America's list of top ten catching prospects.
Now, he's out of the Top 100 entirely at Baseball Prospectus, as noticed by @MarinerMuse.
Ford has been one of the more interesting prospects in the M's vaunted system since being drafted. He is uber-athletic, and his true value lies in the fact that he's a catcher. However, the M's don't have room for him at the major league level right now because of the production of Cal Raleigh. Seattle has explored using him in the outfield, but catcher does seem to be his position of calling.
Because he's blocked by Raleigh, Ford has been bandied about in trade rumors for the last year, but his value certainly isn't helped by these dips in rankings.
The 21-year-old Ford hit .249 last season at Double-A Arkansas, helping the Travelers win the Texas League title He had a .377 on-base percentage, popping seven home runs and driving in 45. He also stole 35 bases, pointing to that athleticism.
MLB.com projects him to make the big leagues this season. As long as Raleigh stays healthy, it seems difficult to imagine that being as a full-time catcher, but perhaps he can carve out a hybrid role.
The Mariners begin spring training just under one month from now, and Ford will be in with the first wave as pitchers and catchers report early.
