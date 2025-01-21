Seattle Mariners Come to Terms with Athletic Outfield Prospect From Mexico
The Seattle Mariners added to their international signing class on Monday, coming to terms with Diago Machado out of Mexico.
Reporter Francys Romero had the information on social media:
Mexican outfielder Diago Machado officially signed with the Seattle Mariners.
Machado, 19 years old, is a left-handed outfielder with great athleticism. He made his debut in the Mexican League in 2024 with Toros de Tijuana.
Machado, who was actually born in San Diego, Calif., got just three at-bats in the Mexican League, going 1-for-3.
The Mariners missed out on Japanese pitching sensation Roki Sasaki this offseason, but they are still doing all they can to put together a solid international class. They also inked Yorger Bautista and Kendry Martinez, who were two of the higher-ranked players in this class.
The M's have good success on the international front in the last several years, with top prospects Laz Montes, Felnin Celesten and Michael Arroyo joining the organization via that route. Julio Rodriguez was also an international signing as was potential Hall of Famer Felix Hernandez.
The Mariners can continue to sign international players until they run out of bonus money for the year, but they'll continue to turn their attention toward fixing the major league roster.
With three weeks to go until spring training, the Mariners still have holes at first base and third base. They've signed Donovan Solano this offseason, but continue to be linked to the likes of Justin Turner and Yoan Moncada.
Seattle went 85-77 last season, missing the playoffs by a frustrating one game.
