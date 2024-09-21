Seattle Mariners Minor League Affiliate Reaches Championship Series as Top Prospects Excel
Congratulations are in order for the Arkansas Travelers, the Double-A affiliate of the Seattle Mariners. The Travelers beat the Springfield Cardinals on Friday night to reach the championship of the Texas League, which will see its series begin on Sunday. They will play the Midland Rockhounds.
NOT. DONE. YET.
The Texas League Championship series against the RockHounds kicks off tomorrow in Midland, then the boys are headed BACK HOME for games 2 + 3 (if necessary) on September 24 + 25!
The Travelers currently house some of the Mariners top prospects, including infielder Cole Young, who hit a home run in Friday night's win. Furthermore, Logan Evans, who started on Friday, is one of the organization's top pitching prospects.
The Travelers success is a continuation of the success felt by M's affiliates this season. The Low-A Modesto Nuts captured the California League title earlier this week.
While development is the true key in the minor leagues, it's certainly a welcome sign for the Mariners to see players grow up in a winning culture and to bring that culture to Seattle.
With regards to Young and Evans, both players could make impacts with the Mariners as early as next year. Young could be the team's starting second baseman on Opening Day and Evans could enter the starting rotation, especially if the M's trade away one of their starters in the offseason.
The Mariners will take on the Texas Rangers on Saturday afternoon at the big-league level. First pitch is 4:10 p.m. PT.
